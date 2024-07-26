Armoy Road Races: Friday's results as Mike Browne and Jamie Coward claim victory apiece
and live on Freeview channel 276
Cork man Browne won the Supersport race but was pipped on the line in a thrilling climax to the Supertwin race by Coward.
On Saturday, 12 races are scheduled, including the feature ‘Race of Legends’ Superbike finale.
HILTON CAR SALES SUPERSPORT RACE
1 M Browne (Yamaha) 11m 08.952s
2 D Todd (Ducati) +7.632s
3 P Jordan (Honda) +7.806s
4 D Herbertson (Yamaha) +7.862s
5 J Coward (Triumph) +29.862s
6 B Furber (Kawasaki) +43.063s
7 J Foley (Yamaha) +46.685s
8 A McAllister (Suzuki) +47.415s
Fastest lap: Browne 1m 48.161s (100.117mph)
ABO ENERGY SUPERTWIN RACE
1 J Coward (Kawasaki) 12m 01.117s
2 M Browne (Aprilia) +0.012s
3 M Sweeney (Aprilia) +22.703s
4 B Furber (Yamaha) +25.238s
5 G Arnold (Kawasaki) +28.559s
6 M Gahan (Kawasaki) +33.665s
Fastest lap: Coward 1m 57.168s (92.421mph)
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.