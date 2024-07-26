Armoy Road Races: Friday's results as Mike Browne and Jamie Coward claim victory apiece

Kyle White
By Kyle White
Published 26th Jul 2024, 22:21 BST
Mike Browne and Jamie Coward claimed a victory apiece as the Bayview Hotel Armoy Road Races got underway on Friday.

Cork man Browne won the Supersport race but was pipped on the line in a thrilling climax to the Supertwin race by Coward.

On Saturday, 12 races are scheduled, including the feature ‘Race of Legends’ Superbike finale.

HILTON CAR SALES SUPERSPORT RACE

Mike Browne (BPE by Russell Racing Yamaha) on his way to victory in the Supersport race at Armoy on Friday from Davey Todd (Powertoolmate Ducati)

1 M Browne (Yamaha) 11m 08.952s

2 D Todd (Ducati) +7.632s

3 P Jordan (Honda) +7.806s

4 D Herbertson (Yamaha) +7.862s

Mike Browne (16, Aprilia) is pipped at the chequered flag by Jamie Coward (36, KTS Racing Kawasaki) in the opening Supertwin race at Armoy

5 J Coward (Triumph) +29.862s

6 B Furber (Kawasaki) +43.063s

7 J Foley (Yamaha) +46.685s

8 A McAllister (Suzuki) +47.415s

Fastest lap: Browne 1m 48.161s (100.117mph)

ABO ENERGY SUPERTWIN RACE

1 J Coward (Kawasaki) 12m 01.117s

2 M Browne (Aprilia) +0.012s

3 M Sweeney (Aprilia) +22.703s

4 B Furber (Yamaha) +25.238s

5 G Arnold (Kawasaki) +28.559s

6 M Gahan (Kawasaki) +33.665s

Fastest lap: Coward 1m 57.168s (92.421mph)

