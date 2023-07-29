News you can trust since 1737
Armoy Road Races: Michael Dunlop dominates Saturday Supersport race for double on MD Racing Yamaha

Michael Dunlop destroyed the opposition to seal a Supersport double at Armoy on Saturday on his MD Racing Yamaha.
Kyle White
By Kyle White
Published 29th Jul 2023, 13:35 BST- 1 min read

Pole man Dunlop hit the front on the first lap in the re-started five-lap race after Davey Todd and Mike Browne led into the chicane from the front row.

By the end of lap two, Dunlop – who beat Todd in Friday’s record-breaking Supersport opener – was 4.2s ahead of Todd, with Adam McLean (J McC Roofing Racing Yamaha), Browne (Burrows Engineering/RK Racing Yamaha), Paul Jordan (PreZ Racing Yamaha) and Dean Harrison (BPE by Russell Racing Yamaha) in close contention.

Dunlop continued to stretch his lead and had over seven seconds in hand on the penultimate lap as a battle raged behind him for the podium places.

Michael Dunlop won Saturday's Supersport race at Armoy for a double on his MD Racing Yamaha
Michael Dunlop won Saturday's Supersport race at Armoy for a double on his MD Racing Yamaha
Cork man Browne had moved ahead of Todd into second place at the end of the third lap and held on for the runner-up, crossing the line 5.7s down on Dunlop.

Todd was 0.6s back in third on the Milenco by Padgett’s Honda and three seconds ahead of McLean, who held off Harrison and Jordan for fourth.

Saturday’s victory was Dunlop’s 26th at Armoy and his seventh at the Co Antrim meeting in the Supersport class.

The race was originally stopped twice due to a non-serious incident at Acheson’s Leap before rain stopped play in the second restart.

The organisers then ran the Junior Classic race before the Supersport race was finally run over a shorter five-lap distance.

