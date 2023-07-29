The Cork man claimed victory by 22.6s from Adam McLean, who was riding Roy Hanna’s 125cc Honda.

McLean won his first road race on the machine, which also gave Robert Dunlop his final Irish road racing success at the Cookstown 100 in 2008.

Browne set a new lap record for the class at 90.755mph.

Mike Browne on the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing Moto3 Honda at Armoy

Veteran Nigel Moore finished third on his Moto3 Honda, while the concurrently run Supersport 300 race was won by Barry Davidson on Trison McMullan’s Honda.

Co Durham’s David Bell won the Classic Superbike race on Graham Turnbull’s Yamaha YZF750 by 19.648s from Barry Furber (Suzuki 750).

The Junior Support race was won by Republic of Ireland rider Anthony O’Carroll on the Ian Milne Racing Kawasaki 650, with newcomer Jacque Foley from Co Clare claiming the runner-up spot, 2.24s behind.

Czech Republic racer Veronika Hankocyova (Aprilia 660) completed the rostrum in third.

The Supersport 600 race was red-flagged on the opening lap after an incident at Acheson’s Leap. None of the riders involved were seriously hurt.

After the restart, the race was again stopped at the beginning of the third lap with rain falling around the course. Michael Dunlop was leading at the time by 8.3s from Adam McLean and Mike Browne, with Paul Jordan and Davey Todd signalling for the race to be halted as they crossed the line in fourth and five places respectively.

Dunlop won Friday’s opening race on his MD Racing Yamaha from Todd and set a new lap record for the class at 105.179mph.

After two attempts at running the second Supersport race, the Junior Classic competitors were called to the grid as rain began to turn increasingly heavy.

Another red flag followed in the race on lap four, this time due to oil on the course.