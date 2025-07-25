Armoy Road Races: Mike Browne leads all way to win Supersport opener as Michael Sweeney holds off Paul Jordan for runner-up spot

Mike Browne led all the way to win the opening Supersport race at the Bayview Hotel Armoy Road Races on Friday.

Browne, who started from pole on the BPE by Russell Racing Yamaha, had pulled a slight lead of 0.4s after the first lap over fellow Republic of Ireland rider Michael Sweeney (EM Building Yamaha) and Paul Jordan (Jackson Racing Honda).

The Irish rider upped his lead to one second after the first lap and began to edge further clear of his rivals, increasing his advantage to 2.5s after four laps.

Sweeney was holding second place but the Skerries man was coming under pressure from Jordan, who was trying to find a way through.

Mike Browne (BPE by Russell Racing Yamaha ) won the opening Supersport race at Armoy on Friday. (Photo by Rod Neill/Pacemaker Press)

Conor Cummins was on his own in fourth on the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing Ducati ahead of impressive newcomer Franco Bourne (Kawasaki) and Jamie Coward (KTS/Macadam Racing Triumph).

Browne was never seriously troubled on Alistair Russell’s Yamaha R6 and wrapped up the win by 6.4s, with Sweeney narrowly holding off Jordan for second place on the blast to the line.

Cummins sealed fourth followed by Coward and Bourne.

Browne recorded the fastest lap at 104.074mph on the fifth lap.

