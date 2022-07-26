Armoy Road Races: Road closing times and race order for the 'Race of Legends' in County Antrim

The organisers have secured the strongest line-up for a national meeting in years, with Michael Dunlop, Davey Todd, Jamie Coward, Adam McLean, Derek Sheils, Michael Sweeney, Mike Browne, Derek McGee, Paul Jordan, Dominic Herbertson and Phil Crowe among the entries, plus Guy Martin and Ian Lougher in the Senior Classic race.

On Friday, July 29, roads will close at 11am for practice and the first Lightweight Supersport and Supersport 600 races, which are scheduled to run after qualifying. Roads will re-open no later than 9.30pm.

An 11-race programme will be held on Saturday, July 30 with roads closing from 9am and re-opening by 7.30pm.

Michael Dunlop has won the 'Race of Legends' Superbike showpiece at the Armoy Road Races nine times in a row.

Saturday’s race programme is as follows:

Race 1 – Junior Support

Race 2 – Classic Superbike

Race 3 – Moto3/125GP

Race 4 – Supersport 600

Race 5 – Junior Classic

Race 6 – Open 201cc-1010cc

Race 7 – Senior Classic

Race 8 – Open B

Race 9 – Supertwin/Supermono

Race 10 – Senior Support