Armoy Road Races: Road closing times and race order for the 'Race of Legends' in County Antrim

The organisers have secured the strongest line-up for a national meeting in years, with Michael Dunlop, Davey Todd, Jamie Coward, Adam McLean, Derek Sheils, Michael Sweeney, Mike Browne, Derek McGee, Paul Jordan, Dominic Herbertson and Phil Crowe among the entries, plus Guy Martin and Ian Lougher in the Senior Classic race.
On Friday, July 29, roads will close at 11am for practice and the first Lightweight Supersport and Supersport 600 races, which are scheduled to run after qualifying. Roads will re-open no later than 9.30pm.
An 11-race programme will be held on Saturday, July 30 with roads closing from 9am and re-opening by 7.30pm.
Saturday’s race programme is as follows:
Race 1 – Junior Support
Race 2 – Classic Superbike
Race 3 – Moto3/125GP
Race 4 – Supersport 600
Race 5 – Junior Classic
Race 6 – Open 201cc-1010cc
Race 7 – Senior Classic
Race 8 – Open B
Race 9 – Supertwin/Supermono
Race 10 – Senior Support
Race 11 – ‘Race of Legends’ Superbike