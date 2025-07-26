Mike Browne hailed his four-timer and ‘Race of Legends’ victory at the Bayview Hotel Armoy Road Races as “special” after a memorable weekend for the southern Irish rider.

Browne became only the fourth winner of the event’s prestigious showpiece race alongside Ryan Farquhar, Michael Dunlop and Davey Todd.

The Cork man made a winning start in Friday’s Supersport race and went on to claim a Saturday hat-trick, winning the second Supersport race and both Superbike races for Northern Ireland team BPE by Russell Racing.

Browne beat Ulsterman Paul Jordan in the ‘Race of Legends’ on his new Honda by 4.3s and set the fastest lap and his personal best around the three-mile course of 106.898mph.

Armoy 'Race of Legends' winner Mike Browne, runner-up, Paul Jordan (left) and third-placed Michael Sweeney are congratulated by title sponsor, Trevor Kane of the Bayview Hotel. (Photo by Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press)

“It is special and we had to work hard for that at the start,” Browne said.

“I rode a defensive race for a little bit, saw my pit-boards and just enjoyed the few laps home.

“I saw Paul (Jordan) had an intermediate front [tyre] on and it was the right choice for a few corners, but he just got caught out later on in the race, so the dry tyres were definitely the right way to go.

“We came with good expectations and it’s what we came to do to be honest, not sounding cocky, but we wanted to do this and we done it, so we’re happy.”

Jordan led the race initially but had to settle for second place after running an intermediate front tyre on the Jackson Racing Honda on a rapidly drying course after some rain showers.

“Me and Mike have been hammer and tong all weekend and obviously he’s the one who’s come out on top, so I’m over the moon for him, over the moon for my team because of what they’ve done,” he said.

“In the space of ten minutes for that race we had to get the rear shock out, front springs out, because I was still with a wet set-up.

“We didn’t have time to get the front wheel changed so I ran on an intermediate there, but I’m happy.

“I’ve been on the podium all weekend, two wins, lap record, so I’m over the moon.”

Jordan won the Supertwin race for a double in the class after he broke the lap record on his way to victory in Friday’s race on the Jackson Racing Aprilia.