Among the guests at the official launch in Portballintrae on Wednesday were Northern Ireland riders Paul Jordan, Adam McLean and Neil Kernohan, who will be aiming to make their mark at the ‘Race of Legends’ from July 28-29.

Yorkshire’s Jamie Coward, who made his debut at the Co Antrim meeting in 2022, winning the Supertwin and Classic Superbike races, is also set to return.

Efforts are also being made to bring last year’s man of the meeting and outright lap record holder Davey Todd back to Armoy, while 25-time Isle of Man TT winner is a top priority for the organisers after he pulled out of his home race last summer.

The start of the feature 'Race of Legends' at Armoy in 2022, which was won by Davey Todd (174) on the Milenco by Padgett's Honda.

Dunlop – who has won the feature ‘Race of Legends’ Superbike event a record nine times – made the shock decision last summer after claiming his MD Racing team had not been ‘treated on an equal and fair basis with some of the other teams taking part in the event’.

Magherafelt rider Jordan will ride the PreZ Racing Yamaha Supersport and Superstock machines and a Kawasaki Supertwin. The North West 200 and TT podium finisher is also entered in the Classic race on a Davies Motorsport 500 Yamaha.

“Armoy to me is not really a national road race any more – I think it should have the stature of an international event because of how well it’s run, the entry that it gets and also because of the crowds that come out,” Jordan said.

“It’s a great event and I look forward to it every year.

Pictured at the launch of the Armoy Road Races in Portballintrae on Wednesday are (from left) Neil Kernohan, Paul Jordan and Adam McLean.

“I’m not there to make up the numbers, I’m there to compete and I want to win like everyone else.”

McLean, who sat out the TT this year, will be gunning for the podium in the Supersport class on the J McC Roofing Yamaha and is also a big player in the Supertwin class on his Kawasaki.

The Tobermore man will also contest the Moto3/125 race on Roy Hanna’s 125cc Honda, which was previously ridden by Robert Dunlop.

“We saw that the race wouldn’t go ahead if the numbers weren’t there so we thought this is kind of the last opportunity to get that bike out again,” said McLean.

“Robert Dunlop won his last ever race on it in 2008 and I won my first road race on it in 2015.

“The bike has been restored to the same as it was whenever Robert last rode it, so it’s the last chance to get out on it and I’m looking forward to it.”

The Co Antrim meeting will be the final Irish road race of the year after a spate of cancellations due to the unavailability of insurance in the Republic of Ireland.

William Munnis, chairman of the Armoy club and Clerk of the Course, said a strong entry had been received to date, including competitors from as far afield as the USA.

“Preparations are well under way for this year’s Armoy Road Races,” he said.

“This is our 14th year of holding the event and we are indebted to all the riders and loyal fans who continue to support us each year.

“Race entries are due to close on Monday 26th June 2023 and in addition to the strong local entries we’ve received, we also have riders from USA, France, England, Wales, Scotland, Ireland and the Isle of Man.

“This year promises to be another exciting weekend of racing for all our fans and sponsors,” Munnis added.

“Today’s launch gives us the opportunity to come together and thank our many sponsors as without their financial help and support we would not be able to stage the races.