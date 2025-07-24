The Bayview Hotel Armoy Road Races will be streamed live for the first time this weekend on BBC Sport NI.

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The main race schedule on Saturday, July 26 – including the headline Race of Legends – will be available on the BBC iPlayer in the UK and on the BBC Sport NI website.

Gareth McAuley, Chairman of the Armoy Club, said the live coverage would showcase the national road race to a bigger audience than ever.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This will give road racing fans access to one of the most popular events in the calendar,” he said.

The Armoy Road Races will be streamed live on the BBC Sport NI website and BBC iPlayer for the first time. (Photo by Pacemaker Press)

“This is a fantastic development for the Armoy Road Races and something that the Club is very proud of.

“Our supporters are extremely passionate, travelling from all over Ireland, the United Kingdom and beyond to enjoy watching some of the sport’s best riders tackle the three-mile circuit, and now, thanks to BBC Sport NI’s live coverage, those from around the world that can’t make the event in person will be able to watch and enjoy the thrill of road racing.

“We’re gearing up for a busy two days and we’re grateful to Greenlight Television and BBC Sport NI for bringing it to fruition as a pilot this year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Armoy races attract many of the biggest names in road racing each summer, with riders confirmed this weekend including Jamie Coward, Conor Cummins, Paul Jordan, Phil Crowe, Michael Sweeney, Dominic Herbertson and Mike Browne.

BBC Sport NI’s Stephen Watson said: “Road racing has such a huge legacy here and without doubt it’s one of Northern Ireland’s most loved sports and we have an immense amount of talent locally.

“We’re delighted to be working with Greenlight Television to bring live coverage of Saturday’s Armoy Road Races to households in Northern Ireland and around the world this year. It’s sure to be exhilarating viewing.”

Supported in part by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, the Armoy Road Races will take place on Friday, July 25, and Saturday, July 26.