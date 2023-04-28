​The Ballyclare man qualified seventh-fastest and in the spring sunshine was running sixth in the opening moto before losing out to Evgeny Bobryshev and Brad Todd, before the chequered flag, to finish eighth.

Heavy rain fell before the start of race two but Barr stuck to the task in hand, claiming seventh on the final lap from Shaun Simpson.

“It was a steady day and I was expecting a bit more but it wasn’t a disaster,” he said. “The first four in the championship are on a different level at the minute but it’s nice to be in the mix.

Ballyclare’s Martin Barr

“I made a good start but on a day when I didn’t feel comfortable on the track I made a couple of mistakes and lost a couple of places at the halfway stage of the race.”

Loughbrickland’s Jason Meara was pleased with 12th overall on the Motorcycle Racing GasGas machine.

“I’m pretty happy with my riding but the results could be better, but that’s motocross,” said the local man who admitted to making terrible starts over the weekend which cost him in the races. “In race one my speed was pretty decent but I couldn’t make passes to save my life.

"I passed the same rider three times and he passed me straight back and beat me to the line.”

In race two he fought his way through to 12th by the flag.

“I just put my head down and hammered my way through,” he added. “I think I passed three of four riders at one corner.

"I was up to 14th fairly quickly. There was a group ahead of me for eighth and I caught them really quick but unfortunately it was raining heavy and I used up all my roll coming through the pack.

"My goggles had run out and my hands were spinning on the grips due to my gloves being full of sand and soaking wet so I decided to just bring it home. I’m pretty happy and I’ll just keep it going and keep having fun.”

Dubliner Stuart Edmonds brought the team S Briggs Commercials Honda home in 13th overall.

The Honda rider finished 13th in both race one and two.

“I prepped my goggles wrong and had to throw them away on the opening lap,” he said. “I had to drop back to be able to see and by the time I finally got going and passed a few riders it was too late.

"I’m still trying to get comfortable on the bike but I’ll keep putting the mile in and we will get there.”

In the MX2 class, Glenoe’s Glenn McCormick finished ninth overall on the Chambers Husqvarna.

McCormick was returning to action after a knee injury and qualified 11th fastest. In his first race he crashed at Turn Two on the opening lap and had to fight back to 12th just ahead of team mate Ben Franklin.

The local rider made a flying start in race two, lying inside the top six. Unfortunately the race was red flagged just over halfway due to a fence being knocked down just after the finish line.