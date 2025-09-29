Glenn McCormick finished fifth in the British MX2 Championship

Ballyclare’s Martin Barr had his final British Championship race as a professional rider on the Apico Honda at Lyng in Norfolk during round eight of the MX1 Motul MXGB.

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It marked twenty-one years at the top of the sport for the local rider.

Barr wrapped up his season, finishing ninth in the championship after ending twelfth overall at Lyng.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I wasn’t expecting much before the meeting, as it is only three weeks post-op from breaking my leg,” he added.

Ollie Holland, Jack McGrath and Samuel Logan competed at the Yamaha YZ Blu Cru European Cup at Uddevalla, Sweden

"To even be back on a bike, never mind racing at a British Championship, is an achievement, but I wanted to do this meeting to say a final farewell to the team.

"I didn’t want to push too hard on a track with big drop-offs and risk aggravating my injury only weeks before the ‘Nations’ in America. I only rode at eighty per cent, but overall, I enjoyed it.

"It was an emotional day, to put it mildly. Finishing ninth in the championship after five DNFs over the season, I suppose, wasn’t too bad. That’s it all done and dusted, with one more race to go in America.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, he was quick to point out that he hasn’t given up racing completely.

Lennox Dickinson had a great final British Championship meeting at Lyng finishing fourth overall in the MX2 Under 21 class

“I will still do some racing, but I don’t know what yet,” he explained. “After twenty-one years in the British Championship, I can’t complain as I’m able to retire on my terms, which is a nice way to call it a day.”

Glenoe’s Glenn McCormick and Coleraine’s Lennox Dickinson put in great performances in the MX2 class.

It was McCormick’s best result of the year on the Chambers KTM, finishing fourth in race one, after qualifying tenth fastest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A great start in race one saw me sixth off the gate, and on the opening lap I fought through to fourth,” McCormick said.

Martin Barr and Apico Honda Team pictured before their final British MX1 Championship race together

"It was a tough race, but I was happy with the result, my best of the season.”

A massive crash on the opening lap of race two saw McCormick dead last before eventually finishing thirteenth.

“It was my biggest crash for a long time,” he reflected. “It was disappointing to miss out on a potential podium, but I was happy to finish fifth in the Championship.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dickinson finished fourth in the MX2 Under-21 class at Lyng. He finished eleventh overall on the WORX Scaffolding Triumph after claiming fifteenth in race one and ninth in race two.

He stated: “I felt good in the qualifying, on what is a standard bike, setting the twelfth fastest time, my best of the season.

“In the opening race, I was hit by another rider and dropped to last before fighting through to fifteenth. Then, in race two, I made a decent start, lying eighth for most of the race, before Josh Vail passed me four laps from the finish.”

Ballyclare’s Samuel Logan, Armagh’s Ollie Holland and Jack McGrath from Dungarvan, Co.Waterford, who all finished in the top three of their respective Ulster MX Championships, recently competed at the Yamaha YZ Blu Cru European Cup at Uddevalla, Sweden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yamaha’s Blu Cru programme is a platform to support the next generation of young riding talent in a professional environment to encourage and nurture tomorrow’s racing stars.

The event, to which the three local riders were invited, saw them race in front of Grand Prix stars, marking an experience they will never forget.