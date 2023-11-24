​Ballyclare motocross star Martin Barr has re-signed to race for the Apico factory racing team for the forthcoming 2024 season.

Martin Barr has confirmed his decision to re-sign with the Apico factory racing Honda team for 2024. (Photo by Maurice Montgomery)

​The English-based team will to switch to Honda power for the new season after a decade racing with Husqvarna.

“I’m staying with the same Apico family but with a complete new look,” said Barr. “It will be the Apico factory racing Honda team.

"We've changed manufacturer, which is a big move for the team because they were with the previous manufacturer for a long time.

"However, a change is as good as a rest...I'm excited to get back on the Honda machinery.

"I've had a lot of success over the years on Honda and I know once I jump on it, I'm going to feel good straight away.

Barr won the 2016 MX2 British Nationals Championship last time he rode for the Japanese manufacturer.

The 2023 run was a tough season for Barr with injuries but he still managed to finish sixth in the MX National Championship and represent Ireland at the MXoN in France for a record 17th time.

“It certainly didn't go to plan with injuries but it's all part of the game,” he reflected. “Obviously, I'm getting that little bit older now and I don't know how many years I have left.

"But I will leave no stone unturned in 2024 to get back to the front where I know I belong.

"I’ve already started the winter training program and I'm looking forward to getting back on a bike that I like, hopefully, we can tick all the boxes and have a successful year.

“Even to finish sixth in a championship is still not where I want to be...I want to be fighting at the front.

"That's what we're working towards for next year in the MX1 British and the Fastest 40 championships...it's not going to be easy but is achievable.”

The opposition is getting tougher at British Championship level but the 35-year-old is relishing the challenge.

“There’s a few new international World Championship riders coming into the British Championship which makes it tougher,” he said. “But it is healthy for the British motocross...if you can get a good result against that sort of opposition, then it's even sweeter.