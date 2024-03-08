Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Belfast students have won the trophy a record 24 times and are chasing a third consecutive appearance in the final, having lifted the cup two years ago and losing in last year’s final.

Banbridge have never won the competition and have only ever made one final appearance, losing to Ballymena in 2011.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both are embroiled in AIL battles, Queen’s for survival in 1B while Bann are pushing for the playoffs in the division below.

Banbridge have never won the Senior Cup and have only appeared in one final in 2011

Queen’s seemed to have turned the corner in recent weeks with a maximum 10 points in they last two games and captain Alexander Clarke is hoping the club can add another chapter to their Senior Cup conquests.

Clarke said: “For us there is a huge amount of history behind the cup, it is always a marker with other Ulster clubs of where we are at.

"We have struggled a bit throughout the season in the league and that is very important to us, and we are still treating the cup as a priority. We really want to get ourselves into that final and put ourselves in a position to get more silverware in the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have been building towards something for a while and things just haven’t quite clicked until the last few weeks and we have sort of found our stride.

“We went to keep that momentum going into the last three games in the league and see where takes us, hopefully get into a final and staying safe in 1B.”

Clarke is well aware of what lies in store at Banbridge.

“There is lots of history between the two club,” he added. “We are very familiar with each other, it is a game I’m sure both teams will be targeting having had inconsistent seasons to get to a final and try to get silverware.

“We’ll go into it prepping like we have for any other game, and we’ll just do our best going forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Their front row has lots of experience. There might be a difference in the leagues but when it comes down to it on Saturday it is always going to be a good game.”

Bann coach Rob Logan is setting his sights on reaching the decider, which will be played over the May Day bank holiday weekend.

“We’re looking forward to it and the opportunity for a Ravenhill final and definitely it is something we have always talked about in every season since I’ve been involved, you know, going after the Senior Cup and trying to do well in it,” he said.

“One game away from any final is exciting and it’s an opportunity we’re very much looking forward to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve lost one final before but certainly our appearances in the latter stages of the competition and the final especially have been few and far between.

“Queen’s do have a strong tradition in the competition and are experienced at it having been in recent finals,” added Logan.