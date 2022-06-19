Bikers' moving tribute to Davy Morgan as popular road racer's body arrives home from Isle of Man TT after fatal crash

The popular Co Down rider was killed in a crash in the first Supersport race at the TT almost two weeks ago.

A highly experienced road racer, the 52-year-old was competing in his 80th TT race when the accident happened on the third lap at the 27th Milestone.

The bikers and the hearse carrying Davy completed a lap of the now defunct Temple 100 road racing course on their route to Saintfield.

Davy Morgan was escorted to his hometown of Saintfield in Co Down on Sunday after his body returned home from the Isle of Man, where he died following a crash in the TT Races.

His funeral will be held on Tuesday at Saintfield Presbyterian Church. A time has still to be confirmed.

A total of five competitors died at this year’s TT, the highest number of fatalities since 1989.

Welshman Mark Purslow lost his life in a crash in practice at Ballagarey, while French Sidecar driver César Chanal died after an incident at Ago’s Leap.

Father and son Sidecar team Roger and Bradley Stockton from Cheshire both died after a crash in the second Sidecar TT, also at Ago’s Leap.

An investigation into each of the accidents has been launched by ACU Events Ltd.