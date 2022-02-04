Blow for off-road motorcycling in NI as Sidecarcross Grand Prix cancelled

After months of hard work put in by the North Armagh Motorcycle and Car Club Off Road section, in the end they were unable - despite their very best efforts - to secure a suitable venue for the event and were forced to make the disappointing announcement on Thursday evening.

In a statement the club said: “We are disappointed and sorry to announce that the Grand Prix of Northern Ireland has been cancelled.

“Numerous potential venues were explored, and unfortunately, the Club could not identify, or secure one that could host a modern Grand Prix.

“This is very disappointing, frustrating, and sad for the Club, and for all our partners and supporters, and also for local spectators and crews who were so looking forward to the race.

“We would like to thank everyone who supported our efforts, and stepped up to offer help, whether financial or otherwise, and we would particularly like to thank everyone we dealt with in our search for a venue, and of course the MRA & MCUI, and indeed APO Multimedia, the promotors of the World Championships.

“Everyone who contributed to the Go Fund Me pages will be reimbursed, and we will continue to promote the sport locally as we always have.”

