Brad Jones 'placed in induced coma' after Brands Hatch crash

Brad Jones from Dorset in action on his BMW machine in the British Superbike Championship.

The Dorset rider came off his iForce Lloyd & Jones BMW machine on the opening lap at Clark Curve, forcing the race to be red-flagged. He was unconscious at the scene and was flown to Kings College Hospital in London following treatment at the circuit medical centre.

On Sunday morning, a further update from event organisers MSVR said: “He will remain in an induced coma for 24/48 hours after sustaining serious head, chest and pelvic injuries and is receiving all necessary treatment.

“MSVR is in direct contact with the family, who extend their thanks for all the support that they are receiving, and to the BSB Medical Team and Racesafe marshals who attended Brad.

“Further information will be released when possible. Additional updates are not expected in the next 48 hours.”

Jones made the step up to BSB in 2021 after finishing as the runner-up in last year’s British Supersport Championship behind fellow rookie Rory Skinner.

Saturday’s race was restarted at 5.35pm over a shortened distance of 12 laps.

The race was won by McAMS Yamaha rider Tarran Mackenzie from Tommy Bridewell (Oxford Ducati), with series leader Christian Iddon third on the VisionTrack Ducati.