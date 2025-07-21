Glenn McCormick declared as “special” his first appearance on the Brian Bell Memorial Trophy roll of honour.

Saintfield success at the Laurelbank track left McCormick with victory on a rare but welcome home appearance by the British Championship rider.

“To have my name etched on this famous trophy alongside some of the greats of Irish motocross is special,” said McCormick.

The long-standing event commemorates the memory of Brian Bell, a promising young grasstrack rider whose life was tragically cut short in 1969 at just 24 years of age.

Niall Cregan (945) leads the Brian Bell Memorial race into the first corner at Laurelbank. (Photo by Maurice Montgomery)

The Temple Club organised a fantastic event on a well-prepared track, with McCormick on the 250 Chambers KTM.

In the main race, held over eight laps, Donaghcloney’s Niall Cregan made a brilliant start on his 450 Kawasaki, controlling from the front during the first five laps, with McCormick pressing hard in second.

The leaders were wheel-to-wheel on lap six, but McCormick emerged victorious after both went for the same piece of track.

Cregan fell and McCormick went on to win - with Nathan Green charging hard in second. Cregan recovered to claim third at the chequered flag.

Davey Mulligan and Thomas McPeake sharing a laugh. (Photo by Maurice Montgomery)

“I made an excellent start and led on the opening laps,” he said. “A backmarker fell in front of me and I made a mistake. Glenn came up the inside of me and made it stick...it was good fun and a good learning lesson.”

Runner-up Green added: “I thought I was going to pass Glenn, but backmarkers came into play and spoiled it - but sure, that's motorbikes."

McCormick reflected on how it was “tough tonight against the 450s, who were eating me up on the hills”.

"It meant I had to make the rest of the lap count,” he said. “It is beneficial for Niall and Nathan to race with us as they don't get many opportunities, with us across the water for much of the season...they pushed me on.

Glenn McCormick celebrates Brian Bell Memorial Trophy success. (Photo by Maurice Montgomery)

"I don't think they get the credit they deserve...it would be good to see them on the mainland.”

The Glenoe rider McCormick earlier had won an exciting race one battle with Cregan.

McCormick trailed the 20-year-old until three laps from the chequered flag before making his move, with Ballygowan’s Gary Gibson claiming the final podium spot in third.

Ballymoney’s Jordan McCaw, on his new GasGas machine, finished fourth ahead of Calum Meara, who was making a welcome return after injury.

From left, Nathan Graham, Stuart Tweedie and James Milligan on the podium. (Photo by Maurice Montgomery)

Race two didn't go to plan for McCormick with a crash early on.

Seaforde’s Nathan Green rode a great race to claim victory on the GO MX Yamaha as McCormick regrouped to finish second.

Gibson claimed his second podium with Cregan, who crashed at the first corner, fighting back from last to fourth, then McCaw fifth over Belfast’s William Barr.

Stuart Tweedie was the Group Two overall winner from James Milligan and Nathan Graham. Davey Mulligan claimed the Group Three overall ahead of Thomas McPeake and Wayne Oliver.