British champion Richard Kerr set for new challenge in MotoAmerica Superstock Championship
The Donegal man had hoped to secure a ride in the British Superbike Championship but instead, Kerr will compete in the USA with the Dumfries-based AMD Motorsport Team on a Honda Fireblade.
The 23-year-old sealed two wins and nine podiums on his way to the title in 2023 and Kerr will now attempt to secure another title in America, where the championship features iconic circuits such as Laguna Seca in California.
The Irish rider will also be eligible to contest both MotoAmerica feature Superbike races during each race weekend.
“Obviously, after nine years in the BSB paddock we would have liked to have continued and step up to the BSB series but, unfortunately no opportunities presented themselves,” Kerr said.
“So we looked at other options and now that everything’s been confirmed, I’m very excited to be moving to the MotoAmerica series.
“There’s a whole world out there so getting the opportunity to experience something new is pretty cool and I’m looking forward to the challenge.
“The bikes have been shipped out already and will be based with Darrell Jones, who runs a Honda dealership and Ashton Yates in the MotoAmerica Superbike series, so we’ll just fly into each round which will allow me to concentrate on riding and learning the tracks,” he added.
“That will be the biggest hurdle, along with getting used to the Dunlop tyres, as I haven’t had to do that since I first came to the British tracks nine years ago but I’m very excited about the challenge especially as I’ll be competing at some iconic circuits.
“I’m confident we can do a good job.”
The Kilmacrennan rider will be attempting to wrestle the Superstock title away from current champion Hayden Gillim but his opposition also includes former British Motostar Champion Brandon Paasch, last year’s runner-up Kaleb De Keyrel, Travis Wyman, and Ezra Beaubier, who is the brother of multiple MotoAmerica Superbike champion Cameron Beaubier.
