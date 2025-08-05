British Superbike rider Glenn Irwin and the Hager PBM Ducati team have gone their separate ways in a shock development confirmed on Tuesday.

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Northern Ireland rider recently stated his hope of returning to action after receiving the green light from doctors following surgery on his pelvic region after a crash at Snetterton in June.

However, in a statement, the Hager PBM Ducati team said a ‘point of conflict’ around the Ulsterman’s comeback has resulted in their decision to part company by ‘mutual consent’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former BSB champion Scott Redding was drafted into the team as a replacement for Irwin at Knockhill but has since been confirmed to be continuing in the series for the remainder of the season.

Northern Ireland rider Glenn Irwin and the PBM Ducati team have parted company. (Photo by Double Red)

The PBM statement said: “Hager PBM Ducati and Glenn Irwin have announced that their contractual relationship has been terminated by mutual consent.

“Following Glenn's serious accident at Snetterton in June and period of recovery it was the opinion of the team that his return should be deferred until at least after Round 7 at Cadwell Park.

“This decision was taken by the team management on the ground of managing competition expectations and a duty of care to Glenn as despite recovering to a position where ‘fitness to ride’ could potentially be achieved, the team felt that risks remained in this early period of recovery that a subsequent fall could result in a further, complicated injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a result of a point of conflict the parties have agreed to terminate their contractual relationship, and Glenn is free to pursue other opportunities to fulfil his insistence to immediately return to competition.”

The statement wished Irwin well for the future and acknowledged his past success with the team.

“Irwin has had outstanding success with the team since making his BSB class debut with them in 2016, taking 19 wins and 23 podiums over six seasons, narrowly missing out on the 2023 Championship win by just half a point,” it continued.