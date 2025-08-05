British Superbike contender Glenn Irwin and Hager PBM Ducati team part company in shock announcement
The Northern Ireland rider recently stated his hope of returning to action after receiving the green light from doctors following surgery on his pelvic region after a crash at Snetterton in June.
However, in a statement, the Hager PBM Ducati team said a ‘point of conflict’ around the Ulsterman’s comeback has resulted in their decision to part company by ‘mutual consent’.
Former BSB champion Scott Redding was drafted into the team as a replacement for Irwin at Knockhill but has since been confirmed to be continuing in the series for the remainder of the season.
The PBM statement said: “Hager PBM Ducati and Glenn Irwin have announced that their contractual relationship has been terminated by mutual consent.
“Following Glenn's serious accident at Snetterton in June and period of recovery it was the opinion of the team that his return should be deferred until at least after Round 7 at Cadwell Park.
“This decision was taken by the team management on the ground of managing competition expectations and a duty of care to Glenn as despite recovering to a position where ‘fitness to ride’ could potentially be achieved, the team felt that risks remained in this early period of recovery that a subsequent fall could result in a further, complicated injury.
“As a result of a point of conflict the parties have agreed to terminate their contractual relationship, and Glenn is free to pursue other opportunities to fulfil his insistence to immediately return to competition.”
The statement wished Irwin well for the future and acknowledged his past success with the team.
“Irwin has had outstanding success with the team since making his BSB class debut with them in 2016, taking 19 wins and 23 podiums over six seasons, narrowly missing out on the 2023 Championship win by just half a point,” it continued.
“Everyone at Hager PBM Ducati wishes Glenn all the very best in his continuing recovery and his future career.”
