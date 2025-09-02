Northern Ireland’s Mar-Train Racing team will step away from the sport at the end of the current British Superbike Championship season.

It will mark an end of the road of “an incredible ride” for the Lisburn-formed outfit after close to 20 years in motorcycling by the husband-and-wife team of Tim and Sonya Martin.

“Announcing the end of our journey has not been an easy decision, but it feels like the right time for Sonya and me to step away after an incredible ride,” said McAMS Racing team owner Tim Martin. “From our first title in Ireland to winning on the British stage and taking on the roads with Yamaha, this has been a story filled with unforgettable moments, proud achievements, and friendships that will last a lifetime.

"None of it would have been possible without the dedication of our riders, the hard work of our crew, and above all, the unwavering support of our partners and sponsors, who stood shoulder to shoulder with us at every step.

McAMS Racing team owner Tim Martin (left) and British Superbike rider Danny Kent. (Photo by Tim Keeton/Impact Images)

"Their belief in our vision helped us achieve things we could only have dreamed of when we started out.

"As we prepare for the remainder of the season, our focus is on finishing on a high and celebrating what we’ve built together.

"From the bottom of my heart, thank you to everyone who has been part of this journey, especially to McAMS for their unwavering support over the past two years - you’ve made it truly special.”

Mar-Train Racing highlights include an Irish Supersport Championship and Irish Superbike Championship runner-up reward to cap only a second year of competition in 2008.

With Jack Kennedy on board, Mar-Train Racing recorded glory on a Brands Hatch debut and came home as National Supersport 600 runners-up in 2012 before Stuart Easton secured the team’s first British title in the 2013 British Supersport Championship.

Highlights down the years include wins at the Scarborough Gold Cup, Cock O’ The North and Southern 100, alongside Dean Harrison’s memorable Isle of Man TT podium and a long-standing Yamaha lap record.

Alastair Seeley’s 2014 North West 200 resulted in wins over the Supersport and Superstock classes and a prestigious Superbike podium.

Status as the official Yamaha road racing team over 2015 and 2016 offered another boost, with Tandragee 100 wins and Cookstown 100 podiums arriving off that support.

A return to the paddock in 2022 was celebrated by Kennedy commanding on his way to a British Supersport Championship title two rounds early before a seamless transition into the British Superbike Championship.

Kennedy’s first season in the Bennetts British Superbike Championship featured fourth as a best race finish and overall championship spot in 10th.

Mar-Train Racing attracted the title sponsorship of McAMS for the 2024 campaign, with former Moto3 world champion Danny Kent on board.

Fourth in the final 2024 standings included a debut victory within the British Superbike series over the final round at Brands Hatch.

Kent has added to the team’s win tally over the 2025 schedule with top spot twice and three additional podium appearances to hold fourth in the standings just 10 points off the top three.

A team statement highlighted “the focus in the camp remains fixed on fighting at the top, with the primary aim of securing additional victories and podium finishes” before a final appearance over the closing round at Brands Hatch across October 17-19.

“Closing this chapter hasn’t been an easy choice, but it feels like the right moment to step away after such a remarkable journey,” said McAMS Racing team owner Sonya Martin. “From lifting our first title in Ireland to making our mark on the British stage, the path has been filled with milestones we’re proud of, memories we’ll never forget, and friendships that will always mean so much.

"What we achieved was only possible because of the talent and commitment of our riders, the tireless effort of the team behind the scenes, and the backing of our partners and sponsors, whose faith in us turned ambition into reality.

"To everyone who has walked this road with us - thank you.