Andrew Irwin is finalising his plans for 2026 after parting company from Honda Racing UK but is confident he will be in a strong position for next year’s British Superbike Championship.

The Carrickfergus man’s second stint with Honda came to an end after three consecutive years, during which time Irwin faced injury adversity.

A humerus injury sustained in a crash during testing in 2023 proved challenging to overcome, with the Ulster rider missing most of the season.

He finished 10th last year, claiming two podiums, while Irwin clinched a trio of rostrum results at Honda’s home round of the championship in August at Cadwell Park.

British Superbike rider Andrew Irwin parted company from the Honda Racing UK team after three seasons together. (Photo by Double Red)

However, a crash at Donington Park ruled him out of the final three rounds of 2025 and his departure from Honda was announced ahead of the final round at Brands Hatch last month.

Irwin – 14th in this year’s standings – was replaced in the team by the returning Ryan Vickers, who competed in the World Superbike Championship this year.

Former BSB champion Tommy Bridewell has also left Honda Racing after two seasons and has been linked with a move to the new Racing Advocates Superbike team on a Ducati.

Irwin remains upbeat over his prospects for next year after undergoing surgery on the elbow injury he sustained at Donington.

“I’ve been quite unfortunate because I got injured in 2023 when I broke my humerus, and I’ve a rod going down my arm, so that took a little bit longer to come back from,” Irwin said during a live broadcast for On the Podium Prizes.

“Even from then, I’ve had a little underlying problem which sometimes affects me more than others.

“When I broke my elbow [in the crash at Donington], my surgeon in Manchester was able to see straight away from the MRI what was going on and basically a muscle that was growing on my elbow was pinching my nerves, and sometimes my right arm and fingers would be tingly and numb.

“So now the muscle has been removed, and while they did the operation to fix my elbow, they put a screw in and attached the tendons and ligaments back together.

“I’m really excited that that [problem] is now gone and I can’t wait to be back.”

Looking ahead to a fresh challenge next year, Irwin said he was ready to bring the “best version” of himself.

“Next year with how I think things will pan out, it’s something I’m really excited for, something I can’t wait to do and something I can’t wait to be on,” he said.

“I think it will allow me to bring the best version of me and hopefully we’ll be able to fight for podiums week in, week out; that’s the package that I want for 2026.

“We’re working on some things that will be able to give me the best package that I can have and I’m excited for it.

“I think I probably needed a change as much as Honda needed a change, and now we look forward to whatever comes next.”

Irwin rode for the factory Honda Racing team for five seasons in total, first joining the outfit in 2019 and winning his maiden BSB race at Thruxton.