Charlie Nesbitt has won the feature Sunflower Trophy race at Bishopscourt in Co Down twice. (Photo by Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press)

Two-time Sunflower Trophy winner Charlie Nesbitt is a late withdrawal from the short circuit showpiece at Bishopscourt in Co Down.

The British Superbike rider was due to be the headline name at the final round of the Ulster Superbike Championship this weekend but won’t be competing at the event because of ‘contractual issues’.

Nesbitt, who rides for the Hawk Racing Team, won the Sunflower race for the first time in 2023 and made it two-in-a-row with another victory last October.

In a statement, the organising Hillsborough Club said: “We’d like to inform our fans that Charlie Nesbitt will not be in attendance at the 2025 Sunflower Races due to contractual issues ahead of the new season.

“Unfortunately, this situation is out of both Charlie’s and Hawk Racing’s control.

“The Hillsborough & District Motor Club was only made aware of this late last night [Wednesday], and while we’re naturally disappointed, we fully understand the circumstances and wish Charlie all the best for 2026.”

Randalstown’s Eugene McManus will ride for the Hawk team on the MasterMac Honda Fireblade alongside National Superstock 1000 regular Dan Brooks.

Swindon’s Nesbitt finished eighth and fifth in the opening two races at the final British Superbike round at Brands Hatch and was in contention for a dream win in the wet final race before sliding off.

The 24-year-old, who secured 12th overall in the championship, appeared to bid farewell to the Hawk Racing Team in a social media post afterwards.

“I wanna take this time to thank everyone at Hawk Racing these past 4 years I’ve learnt and grown so much we’ve both had some highs and lows but we always came together in the end,” Nesbitt wrote.

“I’ve got some news on what I’m doing next year coming soon so keep your eyes and ears open for it!”

Practice at Bishopscourt and the first races will be held on Friday, with the main race programme, including the feature Sunflower race, taking place on Saturday.