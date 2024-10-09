British Superbike rider Charlie Nesbitt set to defend Sunflower Trophy crown as big names announced for Bishopscourt showpiece
Nesbitt won the prestigious race at Ireland’s top short circuit meeting on his first appearance at the event last October.
The MasterMac Honda rider beat 2022 winner Richard Kerr in the headline race and will be back on the grid for the end-of-season showpiece from October 18-19 after the organisers revealed some of the riders confirmed to date on Wednesday night.
As previously revealed, Donegal man Kerr – who has been competing in the MotoAmerica series this year – will also be in action as he bids to win the Sunflower Trophy for the second time.
Kerr, the 2023 National Superstock 1000 champion, will ride a BMW M1000RR for the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing team.
Northern Ireland’s Scott Swann has been in red-hot form in the National Superstock 1000 Championship this year on his Honda Fireblade and will be aiming to end the season with a big win on home soil, while fellow British championship rider David Allingham is also among the names expected to contend for honours.
The event is the final round of the Ulster Superbike Championship and regulars including recently crowned champion Jonny Campbell (Magic Bullet Yamaha), Korie McGreevy (McAdoo Racing Kawasaki), Ryan Gibson (Gibson Motors BMW), Andy Reid (J McC Roofing Racing Kawasaki) and Ross Irwin (Magic Bullet Honda) will be eager to ruffle the feathers of the British championship challengers.
Qualifying takes place on Friday, October 18 followed by the first nine races, including the first Supersport and Superbike races.
A 13-race programme is scheduled for Saturday, October 19, including the feature Sunflower Trophy race over 12 laps. Admission is £20.
