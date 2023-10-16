A quality line-up will battle it out for the Sunflower Trophy at Bishopscourt this weekend with British Superbike riders Danny Kent, Lee Jackson and Charlie Nesbitt among the entries at Bishopscourt in Co Down.

Kent will have his first competitive outing for new team Mar-Train Racing Yamaha, while Jackson – who has signed for Hawk Racing for 2024 – will make the trip alongside up-and-coming BSB talent Nesbitt.

Reigning Sunflower Trophy champion Richard Kerr will also return to defend his title on the AMD Motorsport Honda, fresh from finishing as the runner-up in Sunday’s final National Superstock 1000 race of the season at Brands Hatch to secure second place overall in the championship.

Dunganon’s Cameron Dawson and Tom Booth-Amos will lead the charge in the Supersport class for Gearlink Kawasaki, while Richard Cooper and Dean Harrison will ride for Northern Ireland team BPE by Russell Racing.

Charlie Nesbitt on the MasterMac Honda by Hawk Racing Honda at Brands Hatch. Picture: David Yeomans Photography

Young gun Dawson, second in the National Junior Superstock Championship, is set to ride a Kawasaki Supertwin for Ryan Farquhar.

Dromara’s Sam Laffins, a double winner at Brands Hatch in the National Junior Superstock class, is also entered for the event.

Nottingham’s Cooper cliched a Supersport double at the Hillsborough Club’s Sunflower meeting last autumn and will again be the man to beat on the BPE Yamaha R6, which he rode to victory in the opening British Supersport race at Brands Hatch on Saturday.

Harrison, who has been competing in the British Superbike Championship alongside his road racing commitments in recent seasons, will also be aiming to make his presence felt after some strong rides in the British Supersport class recently.

Newly crowned Ulster Superbike champion Jason Lynn (J McC Roofing Racing) and McAdoo Kawasaki’s Korie McGreevy have been in superb form this season in the Ulster Superbike Championship and will be looking to take the fight to the big-name visitors this weekend.