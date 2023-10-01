Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bridewell started from last on the grid with Irwin lining up in 12th after struggling in Saturday’s rain-hit Sprint race, when the BeerMonster Ducati duo finished outside the points after they were forced into the pits to change to intermediate tyres.

Irwin finished 23rd with Bridewell 24th and last as Irwin maintained his slender lead of half-a-point over the English rider at the penultimate Showdown round.

OMG Yamaha’s Ryan Vickers won from Leon Haslam on the ROKiT BMW, who moved into third in the standings.

British Superbike Championship leader Glenn Irwin was taken out by team-mate Tommy Bridewell in a dramatic race at Donington Park. Picture: David Yeomans Photography

In Sunday’s opening race at the Leicestershire circuit, Irwin produced a brilliant first lap to take the lead after starting on the fourth row.

However, Bridewell was on a mission and began to scythe his way through the pack, hauling himself into contention with the leading group of Irwin, Haslam and Kyle Ryde by lap nine.

With spots of rain beginning to fall, Bridewell passed Ryde and Haslam into the Foggy Esses and then stunned Irwin by taking the lead on the brakes at Goddards.

Irwin immediately hit back into Redgate as the pair began to trade blows through the Old Hairpin.

Ryde also saw his chance and passed Irwin for second, with the Ulster rider reclaiming the position at the Foggy Esses.

With Bridewell leading, Ryde went through on Irwin at the Melbourne Loop before the title leader responded with a pass into Goddards.

Irwin then took the lead at McLean’s, with Bridewell shunted back to third on the next lap when Ryde squeezed through on his Yamaha.

As they approached the Melbourne Loop on lap 12 of 20, Irwin and Ryde were alongside each other when Bridewell got it wrong on the brakes and slammed into his team-mate, taking both riders into the gravel and sparking a furious response from Irwin.

The incident was placed under investigation by Race Direction, with Bridewell – who was due to start from pole in the final race – later receiving a three-place penalty and three penalty points for causing the incident.

Irwin received two penalty points for ‘acting in an inappropriate manner towards another rider’ and ‘interfering with marshal intervention’ following the collision.

As the rain increased, the race was red-flagged on lap 17 with Ryde declared the winner from Haslam and Christian Iddon (Oxford Products Racing Ducati).

Ryde has moved back to third in the standings ahead of Haslam, cutting the gap to Irwin 31.5 points, with Haslam two points further adrift.

Lee Jackson was fourth on the Cheshire Mouldings Kawasaki ahead of McAMS Yamaha’s Jason O’Halloran and Ryan Vickers (OMG Yamaha).

Dublin’s Jack Kennedy was ninth on the Mar-Train Racing Yamaha.