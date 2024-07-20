British Superbikes: Andrew Irwin claims bragging rights over brother Glenn as he claims final podium spot at Brands Hatch
Just when it looked like Glenn and Tommy Bridewell would battle it out for second and third after Danny Kent crashed out, Andrew had different ideas as he overtook his brother from 11th place to finish third.
The race was won by Ryan Vickers on his OMG Yamaha, with Bridewell finishing runner-up.
It is the second time this season that Andrew has clinched a rostrum place.
Glenn Irwin and Bridewell are tied at the top of the championship standings on 189 points ahead of Saturday's sprint race and second feature race at the Kent circuit.
The first Supersport race was won by Dubliner Jack Kennedy, who edged out Ben Currie by just 0.015 seconds. Luke Stapleford was third with Carrickfergus man Alastair Seeley fourth.
Lee Johnston from Fermanagh marked his return from injury by finishing 18th on his Ashcourt Racing Triumph.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.