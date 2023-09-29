British Superbikes: Championship leader Glenn Irwin second fastest in opening practice at Donington Park as Tommy Bridewell sixth
Irwin’s BeerMonster Ducati team-mate and title rival, Tommy Bridewell, was sixth quickest on the Panigale V4R, just under three tenths slower than the Ulster rider, who leads the championship by half-a-point at this weekend’s penultimate round.
OMG Yamaha’s Kyle Ryde topped the times by 0.372s from Irwin, with team-mate Ryan Vickers third fastest at the Leicestershire circuit, only seven thousandths of a second down on Irwin.
Jason O’Halloran was fourth on the McAMS Yamaha ahead of top BMW rider Leon Haslam and Bridewell, with the top six separated by six tenths of a second at the GP track.
Peter Hickman was seventh on the FHO Racing BMW ahead of Charlie Nesbitt (MasterMac by Hawk Racing Honda), while Josh Brookes (FHO Racing BMW) and Lee Jackson (Colchester Kawasaki) completed the top 10.
Davey Todd was 11th quickest on the SYNETIQ BMW ahead of Christian Iddon (Oxford Products Racing Ducati).
Carrickfergus man Andrew Irwin, making his return from injury after four months out, was 19th for Honda Racing UK.
Michael Dunlop, deputising for the injured Josh Owens on the Crendon by Hawk Racing Honda, was 25th.
FP2 takes place later in the afternoon from 16:00 to 16:40 BST.
