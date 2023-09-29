News you can trust since 1737
British Superbikes: Championship leader Glenn Irwin second fastest in opening practice at Donington Park as Tommy Bridewell sixth

Glenn Irwin was second fastest in opening free practice at the penultimate round of the British Superbike Championship at Donington Park on Friday.
Kyle White
By Kyle White
Published 29th Sep 2023, 13:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 13:58 BST
Irwin’s BeerMonster Ducati team-mate and title rival, Tommy Bridewell, was sixth quickest on the Panigale V4R, just under three tenths slower than the Ulster rider, who leads the championship by half-a-point at this weekend’s penultimate round.

OMG Yamaha’s Kyle Ryde topped the times by 0.372s from Irwin, with team-mate Ryan Vickers third fastest at the Leicestershire circuit, only seven thousandths of a second down on Irwin.

Jason O’Halloran was fourth on the McAMS Yamaha ahead of top BMW rider Leon Haslam and Bridewell, with the top six separated by six tenths of a second at the GP track.

Glenn Irwin, pictured with his dad Alan at Oulton Park, leads the British Superbike Championship by half-a-point. Picture: Rod Neill/PacemakerGlenn Irwin, pictured with his dad Alan at Oulton Park, leads the British Superbike Championship by half-a-point. Picture: Rod Neill/Pacemaker
Glenn Irwin, pictured with his dad Alan at Oulton Park, leads the British Superbike Championship by half-a-point. Picture: Rod Neill/Pacemaker
Peter Hickman was seventh on the FHO Racing BMW ahead of Charlie Nesbitt (MasterMac by Hawk Racing Honda), while Josh Brookes (FHO Racing BMW) and Lee Jackson (Colchester Kawasaki) completed the top 10.

Davey Todd was 11th quickest on the SYNETIQ BMW ahead of Christian Iddon (Oxford Products Racing Ducati).

Carrickfergus man Andrew Irwin, making his return from injury after four months out, was 19th for Honda Racing UK.

Michael Dunlop, deputising for the injured Josh Owens on the Crendon by Hawk Racing Honda, was 25th.

FP2 takes place later in the afternoon from 16:00 to 16:40 BST.

