The Ulster rider took over at the top from his BeerMonster Ducati team-mate Tommy Bridewell by only half-a-point following a double at the opening Showdown round two weeks ago at Oulton Park.

Emotions were running high following the sad passing of PBM team owner Paul Bird following a short illness, with Bridewell claiming there was a ‘divide’ in the team and declaring ‘all-out war’ with Irwin as their rivalry ramped up a notch, saying ‘I like to do my talking on the track, Glenn seems to do it both [on and off track]’.”

In the heat of a tense title race, it was inevitable that some cracks would appear in the relationship between the pair, who are equally fired up to be crowned British Superbike champion for the first time next month.

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox.

Glenn Irwin leads his BeerMonster Ducati team-mate and chief BSB title rival Tommy Bridewell at Oulton Park.

Between them, they have won the last six BSB races at Cadwell and Oulton, although it is Irwin who arrives at Donington with the upper hand after his four wins since Thruxton.

Bridewell, though, has proven his mettle, winning the final race of the weekend at the previous two rounds to deny his team-mate a treble.

Irwin, second in last year’s championship, said: “I think the longer the season goes on, you get to know the bike’s strengths, you get to know your strengths, and you see a pattern of what corners and sections of circuits you are good at and what type of areas you need to improve.

“So, I think the entire Showdown rounds suit my strengths a little bit better.

“Just like at Oulton, we have work to do and that’s to focus our efforts and continue the job in hand. The journey this season keeps getting better and is something I’m very much enjoying as we chase the championship.

“I’m looking at the end goal rather than each race and whatever will be will be,” he added.

“We didn’t have the best of luck at Donington earlier in the season, but we were strong and had good pace, so the plan is to keep the recent winning run going.”

Team co-ordinator John Mowatt said the team was ‘united’ in their quest to win a ninth title for PBM after holding a ‘chat’ in the aftermath of Oulton Park, where Bridewell received a three-second penalty for ‘unsafe conduct’ after backing up the pack behind him under the Safety Car and almost causing a collision.

“It’s fair to say emotions were running very high both on and off the track at Oulton Park, which is understandable given the situation with losing Paul and both our riders being so hungry to win,” said Mowatt.

“We’ve all had a chat and suffice to say, we are totally united more than ever in our quest to win the BSB title for a ninth time.

“We didn’t enjoy the best of fortunes at Donington earlier in the year, but we know we have a great chance to continue our unbeaten run and if we can manage that, we will get a little bit closer to achieving our dream.”

Free practice on Friday gets underway at 12:45 BST with Saturday’s opening race at 16:30 BST.

Meanwhile, the penultimate round of the World Superbike Championship also takes place this weekend at Portimao in Portugal, while Bishopscourt in Co Down hosts the penultimate Ulster Superbike round on Saturday.