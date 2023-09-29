BeerMonster Ducati rider Glenn Irwin was third fastest in free practice on Friday at Donington Park.

Irwin leads his BeerMonster Ducati team-mate, Tommy Bridewell, by half-a-point with two Showdown rounds remaining.

Bridewell was only 11th fastest on day one at the Leicestershire track and will be determined to make some gains on Saturday ahead of qualifying to close the deficit to Irwin, who was around six tenths of a second faster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Irwin is bidding to go one better than his runner-up finish in 2022 and become Northern Ireland’s first ever BSB champion.

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McAMS Yamaha riders Kyle Ryde and Ryan Vickers were separated at the top by 0.049s.

Andrew Irwin was 20th as he made his return from injury for Honda Racing UK after a four-month absence, while 25-time Isle of Man TT winner Michael Dunlop was 27th on the Crendon Honda by Hawk Racing as he fills in for the injured Josh Owens for the second successive BSB weekend.

Saturday’s Sprint race is scheduled for 16:30 BST with Sunday’s 20-lap races at 13:15 BST and 16:30 BST.