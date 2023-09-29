News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
Sunak's government will oversee highest tax rises on record
Woman dies 3 days after being hit by cyclist in Scotland
Two dead in Liverpool M53 bus crash
Two teenagers killed and one seriously injured in horror crash
Gravy train: £280 million spent on HS2 consultants in years
School bus carrying pupils overturns motorway with casualties confirmed

British Superbikes: Glenn Irwin third fastest in Friday free practice at penultimate Showdown round at Donington Park

British Superbike title hopeful Glenn Irwin was third fastest overall in free practice on Friday at Donington Park at the penultimate round of the championship.
Kyle White
By Kyle White
Published 29th Sep 2023, 18:12 BST- 1 min read
BeerMonster Ducati rider Glenn Irwin was third fastest in free practice on Friday at Donington Park.BeerMonster Ducati rider Glenn Irwin was third fastest in free practice on Friday at Donington Park.
BeerMonster Ducati rider Glenn Irwin was third fastest in free practice on Friday at Donington Park.

Irwin leads his BeerMonster Ducati team-mate, Tommy Bridewell, by half-a-point with two Showdown rounds remaining.

Bridewell was only 11th fastest on day one at the Leicestershire track and will be determined to make some gains on Saturday ahead of qualifying to close the deficit to Irwin, who was around six tenths of a second faster.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Irwin is bidding to go one better than his runner-up finish in 2022 and become Northern Ireland’s first ever BSB champion.

McAMS Yamaha riders Kyle Ryde and Ryan Vickers were separated at the top by 0.049s.

Most Popular

Andrew Irwin was 20th as he made his return from injury for Honda Racing UK after a four-month absence, while 25-time Isle of Man TT winner Michael Dunlop was 27th on the Crendon Honda by Hawk Racing as he fills in for the injured Josh Owens for the second successive BSB weekend.

Saturday’s Sprint race is scheduled for 16:30 BST with Sunday’s 20-lap races at 13:15 BST and 16:30 BST.

Brands Hatch in Kent hosts the final Showdown round from October 13-15.

Related topics:Ducati