British Superbikes: Glenn Irwin third fastest in Friday free practice at penultimate Showdown round at Donington Park
Irwin leads his BeerMonster Ducati team-mate, Tommy Bridewell, by half-a-point with two Showdown rounds remaining.
Bridewell was only 11th fastest on day one at the Leicestershire track and will be determined to make some gains on Saturday ahead of qualifying to close the deficit to Irwin, who was around six tenths of a second faster.
Irwin is bidding to go one better than his runner-up finish in 2022 and become Northern Ireland’s first ever BSB champion.
McAMS Yamaha riders Kyle Ryde and Ryan Vickers were separated at the top by 0.049s.
Andrew Irwin was 20th as he made his return from injury for Honda Racing UK after a four-month absence, while 25-time Isle of Man TT winner Michael Dunlop was 27th on the Crendon Honda by Hawk Racing as he fills in for the injured Josh Owens for the second successive BSB weekend.
Saturday’s Sprint race is scheduled for 16:30 BST with Sunday’s 20-lap races at 13:15 BST and 16:30 BST.
Brands Hatch in Kent hosts the final Showdown round from October 13-15.