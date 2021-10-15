BSB Brands Hatch: Glenn Irwin out of title frame but aiming to finish Showdown on a high

Honda Racing's Glenn Irwin has been hindered by a shoulder injury.

The Kent circuit hosts the final round of the Showdown and while Carrick man Irwin cannot win the title, the 31-year-old is eager to make further progress with the Fireblade.

Irwin, 10th fastest on the combined time sheets after free practice on Friday, said: “I’m looking forward to the weekend and the final races of the year.

“For me the target this weekend is to improve on our results at Brands Hatch and make that step forward.

“We are going to be limited with my shoulder and we’re prepared for that, but we will use the weekend to test and develop a few things, as we’re in a position in the championship where we can afford to do this.

“I’m looking forward to trying the new ideas that we have, getting stuck in and aiming for the best results we can to finish the 2021 season.”

Irwin aggravated his shoulder, which he injured at Knockhill in 2017, in a crash at Donington Park in August. He is due to undergo surgery soon.

His brother Andrew was 14th fastest on the SYNETIQ BMW.

McAMS Yamaha title contender Jason O’Halloran led the way by 0.103s from fellow title fighter Christian Iddon (VisionTrack Ducati), with team-mate Josh Brookes only 0.033s back in third.

Tarran Mackenzie, who leads McAMS Yamaha team-mate O’Halloran by 10 points ahead of the final three races of the year, was sixth quickest, 0.256s off the top.