BSB Brands Hatch: Glenn Irwin wins penultimate race of season to cut Tommy Bridwell's title lead
Irwin, who started from second place on the front row, grabbed the lead into Druids from Jason O’Halloran and pole man Kyle Ryde (OMG Yamaha), with Bridewell slipping from fourth to sixth at the start.
Irwin put his head down and was setting a hot pace at the front on the BeerMonster Ducati, with Ryde squeezing past O’Halloran.
Bridewell began to claw back ground and was up to fourth after setting the fastest lap at the end of lap two.
The Safety Car was sent out when Christian Iddon crashed out on lap eight, with the race resuming at the end of the 10th lap.
McAMS Yamaha rider O’Halloran’s title hopes were ended when he crashed out moments after the Safety Car went in, promoting Bridewell to third.
Bridewell then snatched second place from Ryde into Paddock Hill Bend at the beginning of lap 15 and set his sights on Irwin.
Ryde fought back but ran wide and lost time, leaving Irwin and Bridewell to fight for the win.
However, Irwin resisted the pressure from Bridewell and held on to win by 0.274s, with Ryde 1.1s down in third.
Ryde remains third in the championship but is 30 points behind Bridewell with 35 points available to the winner of the final race this afternoon (16:00 BST).
Ryan Vickers (OMG Yamaha) claimed fourth ahead of Lee Jackson on the Cheshire Mouldings Kawasaki with Leon Haslam in sixth (ROKiT BMW).
Andrew Irwin finished 13th on the Honda Racing UK Fireblade ahead of Jack Kennedy (Mar-Train Racing Yamaha).