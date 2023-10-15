Glenn Irwin led every lap to claim his ninth British Superbike victory of the season to cut team-mate Tommy Bridewell’s title advantage to 5.5 points with one race to go in the Showdown finale at Brands Hatch.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Irwin, who started from second place on the front row, grabbed the lead into Druids from Jason O’Halloran and pole man Kyle Ryde (OMG Yamaha), with Bridewell slipping from fourth to sixth at the start.

Irwin put his head down and was setting a hot pace at the front on the BeerMonster Ducati, with Ryde squeezing past O’Halloran.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bridewell began to claw back ground and was up to fourth after setting the fastest lap at the end of lap two.

Glenn Irwin won Race 2 at Brands Hatch on Sunday to cut the gap in the British Superbike CHampionship with one race to go. Picture: David Yeomans Photography

The Safety Car was sent out when Christian Iddon crashed out on lap eight, with the race resuming at the end of the 10th lap.

McAMS Yamaha rider O’Halloran’s title hopes were ended when he crashed out moments after the Safety Car went in, promoting Bridewell to third.

Bridewell then snatched second place from Ryde into Paddock Hill Bend at the beginning of lap 15 and set his sights on Irwin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ryde fought back but ran wide and lost time, leaving Irwin and Bridewell to fight for the win.

However, Irwin resisted the pressure from Bridewell and held on to win by 0.274s, with Ryde 1.1s down in third.

Ryde remains third in the championship but is 30 points behind Bridewell with 35 points available to the winner of the final race this afternoon (16:00 BST).

Ryan Vickers (OMG Yamaha) claimed fourth ahead of Lee Jackson on the Cheshire Mouldings Kawasaki with Leon Haslam in sixth (ROKiT BMW).