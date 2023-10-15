BSB Brands Hatch: Heartbroken Glenn Irwin 'gave everything' and pays warm tribute to new champion Tommy Bridewell
Irwin was denied the chance of becoming the first rider from Northern Ireland to win the BSB crown by his BeerMonster Ducati team-mate Tommy Bridewell, despite sealing a brilliant double at the Kent circuit.
Wiltshire’s Bridewell twice finished as the runner-up, narrowly squeezing past Kyle Ryde on the last lap of a nerve-racking final race to put the outcome beyond doubt.
Carrickfergus man Irwin was left to reflect on what might have been as he finished second in the championship for the second year in a row.
However, the 33-year-old said he had ‘no more tricks left in the book’ after putting everything he had into the finale, when he clinched his 10th victory of a memorable season.
“The most important thing is I tried everything and there were no more tricks left in the book,” said Irwin.
“I tried to take him wide at Druids cleanly and it was working because other people were getting involved.
“When I started the last lap, Kyle [Ryde] was in second and there were two things: hope for a red flag on the last lap, which you don’t really want to hope for, but I saw Tommy on the TV screen and I knew he was second.
“But there was no way I was going to start and slow down out around the back because it’s too fast, too dangerous. I gave it everything and that’s all I can ask for.”
Irwin and Bridewell embraced afterwards, with the pair putting their Donington Park fallout behind them after Bridewell had collided with the 33-year-old, sending them both into the gravel.
“At the end of the day, Tommy’s name is on the championship, Tommy deserves it,” Irwin said.
“He was the hardest team-mate I ever had in terms of the rivalry. Total respect for him because he put together a great year.”