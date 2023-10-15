Tommy Bridewell was crowned British Superbike champion for the first time at Brands Hatch on Sunday as Northern Ireland’s Glenn Irwin missed out on the title by half-a-point despite sealing a double.

Irwin won a tense final race that went down to the wire on the last lap, with his BeerMonster Ducati team-mate Bridewell making a championship-winning pass on OMG Yamaha’s Kyle Ryde to grab the runner-up spot, securing an unprecedented ninth title for Paul Bird’s PBM team.

It was an emotional moment for the Lake District-based team, coming after 56-year-old Bird passed away following illness at the beginning of September.

In a heart-stopping race, Irwin – who won earlier to cut Bridewell’s advantage to 5.5 points ahead of the decider – was sixth at the end of the first lap after starting from the same position on the second row.

Pole man Bridewell took the lead before dropping to second behind Ryde, with Irwin moving up to fourth.

As the race unfolded, Irwin was on a charge and the Ulsterman squeezed past Ryan Vickers (OMG Yamaha) to slot into third behind Bridewell and Ryde.

Irwin then overtook his team-mate on the next lap, with Vickers also gaining a place when Bridewell left the door ajar.

Bridewell fought back to third on lap nine past Vickers as Irwin pursued Ryde.

As the race passed half-distance, Irwin hit the front for the first time at Hawthorn on lap 11.

Bridewell was now under pressure to find a way past Ryde for second and he made his move on lap 13, using the speed of the Ducati to draft past into Hawthorn.

With three laps to go, Irwin lost the rear at Paddock Hill Bend and Ryde took full advantage, passing both Bridewell and Irwin into Druids as the race took a dramatic twist.

Irwin and Ryde exchanged passes on a pulsating 17th lap before Irwin nosed ahead at Hawthorn once more to lead on the penultimate lap.

Bridewell also needed to find a way past the Yamaha of Ryde to guarantee the title and on a nerve-racking last lap, the English rider was able to edge past at Druids.

With Irwin – also second in last year’s championship – now a few tenths ahead, Bridewell dug deep to fend off Ryde in the final third of the lap and held his bottle to take the runner-up spot.

Behind the top three, Vickers claimed fourth, three seconds adrift, with Leon Haslam (ROKiT BMW) and Christian Iddon (Oxford Products Ducati) the top six.