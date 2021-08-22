BSB Cadwell: Glenn Irwin satisfied with trio of top-six results

The Carrickfergus man clinched a best result of fourth in Saturday’s first race at the Lincolnshire circuit, where the 31-year-old started from pole position on the Honda Racing Fireblade.

Irwin twice finished in sixth place in Sunday's races to maintain seventh place in the standings and afterwards the four-time North West 200 Superbike winner said he was satisfied with his results, even though he failed to score any podium credits.

“We came away with a fourth and two sixths, and to be honest I’m really happy with the manner of those results,” Irwin said.

“In the last race Christian (Iddon), Bradley (Ray) and my brother (Andrew) were putting pressure on from the mid-point of the race, so when I was ahead I was trying to lead them at the slowest possible pace because my shoulder is tired now.

“It’s not an excuse, but the shoulder is tired now and I tried to lead them at the slowest pace possible to have more fight at the end,” added Irwin, who dislocated his shoulder after he was taken out of race two at Donington Park in the previous round by another rider.

“To hold Christian off and Bradley over the race, I’m content with that – no podium points but I’m happy enough with three top-sixes in a field of this class.

“My bike is so good in so many areas and we just need to work on some little weaknesses.”

Five-time Isle of Man TT winner Peter Hickman won Saturday’s race by two seconds from championship leader Jason O’Halloran (McAMS Yamaha), with Tommy Bridewell taking third on the Oxford Products Ducati ahead of Irwin.

The impressive Hickman doubled up in race two, narrowly holding off O’Halloran by 0.155s, with Bridewell only three tenths further back in third.

Hickman was cruelly denied a hat-trick in the final race on the new M1000RR when a slide on the last lap allowed O’Halloran through to clinch a fortuitous first win at Cadwell, with Bridewell again filling the rostrum places.

Andrew Irwin finished seventh in the first two races on the SYNETIQ BMW and ninth in race three. His team-mate, Danny Buchan, was ruled out after suffering concussion in a crash at Donington Park.

In the British Supersport class, Lee Johnston was fifth in race one on Saturday and fourth on Sunday on the Ashcourt Yamaha.

Eunan McGlinchey took sixth in the first race but crashed out of Sunday's encounter.

Sam Laffins finished sixth in the National Junior Superstock race.