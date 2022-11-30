The English rider has been rewarded by Yamaha Motor Europe for his title success in BSB this year and says his ultimate aim is to one day become world champion.

“After what’s been an incredible debut year with Yamaha in the UK delivering nine wins and 23 podiums in part one of my career quest to become British Superbike Champion, I’m absolutely delighted that Yamaha have rewarded me with this opportunity to take the next step with the Yamaha Motoxracing WorldSBK Team,” said Ray, who rode a Yamaha R1 for the first time this year for the OMG Yamaha squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve dreamed of being World Superbike champion since my race debut at three years old and I’m only too aware that it wouldn’t be possible without the support of a manufacturer like Yamaha and the team I have around me.

Bradley Ray won nine races on the Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha on his way to sealing the British Superbike title this year. Picture: David Yeomans Photography

“I’m very keen to get started in World Superbike and hope to follow in the footsteps of many of the successful Brits in the championship. It’s time to take aim for that next title, step by step.”

The 25-year-old will join the 2023 championship at the third round at Assen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He previously made his WSBK debut at Donington Park in 2018, scoring points as wildcard rider.

The Kent-born racer finished third in the British Supersport Championship on a Yamaha R6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

British Superbike champion Bradley Rayon the Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha. Picture: David Yeomans Photography

He moved up to BSB in 2017 and became a regular top-ten finisher, clinching his first podium at Oulton Park as he ended his rookie year in the class in 11th.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ray won his first BSB races with a double at Donington Park in 2018 and made it into the Showdown, finishing sixth.

Further podium success followed over the next three seasons before Ray blazed a trail to the title this year, chalking up nine wins and 23 podiums before wrapping up the title in October at Brands Hatch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northern Ireland’s Glenn Irwin finished second in the championship behind Ray for Honda Racing UK.