British Superbike champion Kyle Ryde is set to race at the Go Classic Bike Festival Ireland in August at Bishopscourt Racing Circuit.

Ryde, who clinched his first BSB crown last season for the OMG Yamaha team after a thrilling title tussle with Honda’s Tommy Bridewell, is among a stellar cast for the popular event in Co Down, which takes place from Friday, August 1 to Sunday, August 3.

The 28-year-old joins a sparkling line-up of past and present riders at the festival, which is also part of the official Joey 25 Celebration, paying homage to Northern Ireland motorcycling legend Joey Dunlop 25 years on from his tragic passing in a racing accident in Estonia in July 2000.

All the original machines that featured in a unique parade lap in Joey’s home town of Ballymoney in May at the star-studded Joey 25 Celebration – ridden by his former rivals, team-mates and friends – will be fired back into life again as they take to the track at Bishopscourt.

Guest riders confirmed for the Joey 25 Invitation parade laps held across the weekend include BSB champion Ryde, John McGuinness, Brian Reid, Bruce Anstey, Adrian Archibald, Ian Simpson, Ryan Farquhar, Alan Irwin, Dick Creith, Denis McCullough, Richard Cooper and Michael Swann among others.

Michael Rutter and Glenn Irwin, both currently recovering from injuries, will attend the event as VIP guests.

Former 500c Grand Prix star and ex-BSB champion Niall Mackenzie is poised to make an appearance on the famous Cadbury Boost Yamaha YZF750, which he rode to three successive titles between 1996 and 1998.

Old rival Jamie Whitham is also returning to the festival and the organisers hope that Roger Marshall will make the trip.

An action-packed programme of racing will also be held, featuring modern Supersport and Invitation Open races alongside Lightweight Supersport, Classic Superbikes, 125GP, and Ulster championship rounds for the Classic Pre-73 and Sidecars.

Ryde will compete on a Yamaha TZ250 in the 250GP races, while fellow BSB contender Storm Stacey is entered in the Classic Superbike races.

Nottingham’s Cooper will be the man to beat on Alistair Russell’s BPE by Russell Racing Yamaha R6 in the Supersport races, when he will face opposition from team-mate Mike Browne and Ulster championship regulars.

Cooper will also be out to ruffle the feathers of the Superbike hopefuls on his 600 Yamaha in the Open Invitation races, when Ulster Superbike Championship leader Carl Phillips, Korie McGreevy (McAdoo Kawasaki) and Ryan Gibson (BMW) will be aiming to make their mark.

British Superstock 1000 rider David Allingham will also be a big threat on his BMW M1000RR.

There will be live entertainment and chat shows on Friday and Saturday evening in the fully licensed festival marquee.

On Sunday, the organisers have laid on additional entertainment for children including bouncy castles, a display by Kite Crew Ireland, Lawnmower Racing and IMC Bam Bam racing on track.

Gates open on Friday, August 1 at 3pm for caravans, motorhomes and camping access, with festival and marquee access from 6pm.

Weekend spectator admission (including free camping) is £50 payable at the gate or £40 for tickets purchased online via the Classic Bike Festival Ireland website.