British Superbike contender Danny Kent completed a double in the Open Invitation races on the McAMS Yamaha at the GO Classic Bike Festival on Sunday at Bishopscourt Racing Circuit.

The Superbike races were both held on Sunday after the first race was carried over from Saturday, when the schedule was delayed due to an oil spill.

Kent, who finished on the rostrum twice in the most recent BSB round at Brands Hatch in Kent last weekend, won the opening race on a drying track by 3.1s from Ulster Superbike champion Jonny Campbell (155 Racing BMW).

BSB rider Storm Stacey was third, three seconds back on the Steve Foster Cranes Yamaha 600, with Richard Cooper in fourth, also riding a 600 Yamaha for the BPE by Russell Racing team.

Danny Kent won both Superbike races on the McAMS Yamaha at the Classic Bike Festival Ireland at Bishopscourt in Co Down. (Photo by Rod Neill/Pacemaker Press)

Kent had to fight back from almost last into the first corner after misjudging the start procedure.

“I didn’t realise it was a quick-start procedure, and it’s a bit different to BSB,” said Kent.

“But it was a great race and I enjoyed that.”

Derek Sheils was fifth on the Roadhouse Macau BMW ahead of Ryan Gibson (Gibson Motors BMW).

Kent sealed a double with another win over Campbell by 7.7s, with Stacey claiming the final rostrum spot.

Mike Browne (BPE by Russell Racing Honda) held off Gibson for fourth, while Jack Whearty claimed sixth on the DM Groundworks BMW.

Kent set the fastest lap in 1m 06.323s (99.006mph).

In the Supersport class, Cooper won the first race on Sunday to seal a double after taking the spoils in Saturday’s opener.

The Nottingham man was only 0.186s ahead of Stacey, while Taylor Moreton (Parker Transport Yamaha) pipped Browne for third.

Stacey turned the tables on Cooper to win the final Supersport race by 0.336s, with Browne getting the better of Moreton on this occasion for third on the BPE by Russell Racing Yamaha.

BSB champion Kyle Ryde wrapped up a treble in the GP250 races on a TZ250 Yamaha. Ryde smashed his day-old lap record for the class with a time of 1m 10.986s (92.503mph).

Howard Selby and Jorge Halliday won a race apiece in the Classic Superbike events on Sunday.