BSB Donington: Glenn Irwin targets more podiums after Thruxton boost

Irwin made it onto the rostrum for the first time this season with a battling ride to third at Thruxton two weeks ago.

The 31-year-old feels he has made positive strides forward with the Fireblade SP after a tough start to the season, with Irwin currently in 10th place in the standings after the first four rounds.

However, the Carrick man closed the gap to the Showdown top-eight at Thruxton and is now only seven points behind FS-3 Kawasaki’s Lee Jackson ahead of Saturday's first race (4.30pm) at the shorter Donington Park National circuit, where Irwin finished third in all three races in 2020.

“The Showdown battle started slowly for us, but the next four rounds are ones where I think the Honda will be a strong package and we enjoyed success at last year,” said Irwin, seventh fastest on Friday in free practice.

“It’s important now that we’re making the right steps with the bike, and we rack up as many points as possible to leave the next rounds in a Showdown position rather than being on the cusp.

“It was nice to be back on the podium at Thruxton, which was a positive weekend and I’m looking forward to continuing that at Donington Park – a strong track for myself and the Honda Fireblade when you look back at testing and the opening round last year,” Irwin added.

“We followed up Thruxton with a successful test at Cadwell Park last week, where we made positive steps forward, which I’m looking forward to carrying over to Donington this weekend.

“If we are able to do that then I see no reason not to be fighting for the podium in all three races.”

Donington Park hosts the first of two rounds in the Milwaukee Summer Grand Slam, which offers any rider winning all six races at Donington and Cadwell Park next weekend a £50,000 cash prize. Five wins will secure £25,000 with £10,000 going to any rider who wins four of the six races.

Andrew Irwin was a double winner at Donington National on the Honda in 2020 and the 26-year-old will be eager to challenge for his maiden podium for new team SYNETIQ BMW this weekend.

Irwin – 15th on Friday – has been improving on the M1000RR after a tough start to the championship, and earned a confidence-boosting fifth place at Thruxton.

“We have been making some positive steps in the right direction lately and I think it’s important we continue to build on these and come away with three solid results this round,” he said.

“Every time I ride the M1000RR I’m feeling more comfortable and confident.”

On Sunday, race two is scheduled for 1pm with the final race of the triple header weekend at 4.30pm.

Also this weekend, the Red Bull Ring in Austria hosts round 11 of the MotoGP World Championship.