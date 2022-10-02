BSB Donington Park: Chrissy Rouse suffers 'significant head injury' after crash in race three

The 26-year-old crashed on the Crowe Performance BMW at the exit of Goddards on the opening lap of the race.

Rouse, who hosts the popular Chasin’ the Racin’ podcast with fellow racer Dominic Herbertson, sustained a ‘significant head injury’ in the incident.

A statement issued by the organisers on Sunday evening said: “In Bennetts British Superbike Championship race three at Donington Park circuit earlier today (Sunday), Chrissy Rouse crashed heavily on the opening lap of the race, exiting Goddards Corner. The race was immediately stopped.

Chrissy Rouse on the Crowe Performance BMW.

“Chrissy Rouse sustained a significant head injury. He was stabilised and put in a medically induced coma at the medical centre by the BSB medical team before being transferred to Queens Medical Centre/University Hospital, Nottingham for further investigations and treatment.