BSB Knockhill: Glenn Irwin upbeat over prospects as series returns to Scotland

The series returns to the 1.27-mile circuit for the first time 2019 after the event was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus crisis.

Irwin, currently ninth in the standings following the first three races on the Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP, enjoyed a strong pre-season test at Knockhill and the Northern Ireland rider is quietly confident of his prospects.

“I feel better coming into this weekend, how we finished at Oulton Park wasn’t too bad and we took a lot away from the weekend, as well as learning from any negatives,” Irwin said.

Honda Racing's Glenn Irwin is ninth in the British Superbike Championship after round one.

“After a weekend like Oulton it’s easy to press the panic button when you have a race that doesn’t go how you want it to, but in reality, Oulton wasn’t too dissimilar from last year and we managed to improve in all areas.

“The test at Knockhill was good and I feel we’ve furthered the bike since then and feel we have moved forward. The test was an interesting one as timing was unofficial, but we all have an idea of what everyone did,” added the 31-year-old.