BSB Oulton Park: Glenn Irwin 'seeking improvement' for Sunday's races

Honda Racing's Glenn Irwin finished sixth in Saturday's opening British Superbike race at Oulton Park.

The Honda Racing rider held off Buildbase Suzuki’s Kyle Ryde to consolidate a top-six result at the Cheshire circuit.

Irwin said: “I’m happy with today’s results, coming into this weekend I set a target of being in the top-six, being realistic and looking at last year’s results, so that’s one objective ticked off.

“Saying that we have to improve for tomorrow, not just to look further ahead but to maintain the result we got today, we have to make progress tomorrow.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We decided to race and qualify with the hard option tyre, which I feel was a good call and helped us get the top-six, but myself and the team are aware we have work to do ahead of tomorrow,” added the Ulster rider, who will start from sixth place on the second row of the grid for race two.

“It might not be a podium finish, but this result at one of our trickier circuits I’m happy with, and this weekend is about gathering points.”

Australian Jason O’Halloran took victory on the McAMS Yamaha on Saturday by 0.6s from VisionTrack Ducati’s Christian Iddon. Tommy Bridewell completed the top three on the Oxford Products Ducati ahead of Peter FHO Racing’s Peter Hickman, who was the top BMW rider.

Race two on Sunday is at 13:45 with race three at 16:45.

* A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers - and consequently the revenue we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Irish and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. To subscribe, click here.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Thank you,

Alistair Bushe