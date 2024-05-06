BSB Oulton Park: Scottish rider Rory Skinner transferred to hospital after crash in morning warm-up
Scottish rider Rory Skinner has been transferred by ambulance to the Royal Stoke University Hospital for ‘scans and further assessment’ following a crash during morning warm-up at the second round of the British Superbike Championship at Oulton Park in Cheshire.
The 22-year-old, who rides for Northern Ireland team TAS Racing, came off the Cheshire Mouldings BMW at Island Bend.
An official statement issued on Monday morning said an investigation into the incident had been launched and revealed the Perth man’s helmet came off in the crash.
A medical update provided by the British Superbike Championship said: “Rory Skinner crashed during the warm-up session at Island Bend.
“The session was immediately red flagged.
“Rory was briefly unconscious at the scene, he was attended to trackside by the BSB medical team before being transferred to the Circuit Medical Centre for further assessment and stabilisation. At which point he was conscious and talking to the medical team and his attending relative.
“He was then transferred by ambulance to the Rory Stoke University Hospital for scans and further assessment.
“The MCRCB are investigating the circumstances of the incident, during which his helmet came off.”
