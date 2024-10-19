Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Charlie Nesbitt held off Korie McGreevy on the final lap of Saturday’s first Ulster Superbike race at a sun-kissed Sunflower Trophy meeting for a hard fought victory at Bishopscourt.

The British Superbike rider took the lead on the third lap after early leader Scott Swann – who won Friday’s Superbike opener at the Co Down circuit – dropped from first to fourth on his Honda Superstock machine in the space of a lap.

Nesbitt dictated the pace from the front on his MasterMac Honda on a drying track, which was still damp in the morning after Friday’s rain.

McAdoo Racing Kawasaki’s McGreevy was tucked in behind Nesbitt, with Donegal man Richard Kerr a close third on the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing BMW.

British Superbike rider Charlie Nesbitt on the MasterMac Honda. Picture: David Yeomans Photography

There was no change at the front until the final lap when McGreevy briefly nosed ahead at Ringawaddy, but the Ulster rider left the door ajar and Nesbitt nipped back through to regain the lead.

The BSB prospect – last year’s Sunflower Trophy winner – clinched the win by 0.136s from McGreevy, with Kerr 1.3s further back in third.

Swann took a lonely fourth after the 10-lap race, with fellow National Superstock 1000 contender David Allingham (SMS/Nicholl Oils BMW) and Ulster Superbike regular Ross Irwin (Magic Bullet Honda) finalising the top six.

Jamie Lyons came home in seventh on the Ability Energy Scotland Honda ahead of Daniel Matheson (LMLR BMW).

In the Supersport class, Nottingham’s Richard Cooper followed up his victory on Friday with another classy performance on the BPE by Russell Racing Yamaha, while Ballynahinch man McGreevy was crowned Ulster Supersport champion after finishing fourth for the McAdoo Racing Kawasaki team.

Belfast’s Mark Conlin was the early leader on the Moto Market/NRG Ducati before dropping back, with Cooper taking over on the second lap and never relinquishing his lead.

British GP2 champion Owen Jenner kept Cooper honest for much of the race on the Parker Transport Yamaha with only 0.3s between them after five laps, but Cooper began to up the ante and eventually opened a cushion.

The inaugural National Sportbike champion won after 10 laps by 2.3s from Jenner to seal a Supersport double, with Cork’s Mike Browne (BPE by Russell Racing Yamaha) catching and passing McGreevy to claim the final rostrum spot.

McGreevy’s fourth place was enough to give him the title by a few points from Randalstown’s Christian Elkin, who finished sixth on the DynoCentre NI Yamaha behind Cameron Dawson (MSS Performance Kawasaki).

Conlin, who led on the first lap, crossed the line in ninth behind Gary McCoy (Madbros Suzuki) and Andrew Smyth (Parker Transport Yamaha).

Cooper turned the tables on Friday winner Jenner (Scott Racing Aprilia) to win Saturday’s first Supertwin race on the Jack Reid Car Sales/KMR Kawasaki, taking the win by almost six seconds.

Caolan Irwin rounded out the top three on the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing Aprilia ahead of McCoy (Madbros/GSS Ltd Kawasaki).

British Talent Cup rider Jack Burrows was a dominant winner in the Moto3 race by half-a-minute from Matt Davidson.