Top British Superbike rider Glenn Irwin is weighing up his options for 2024 after admitting his future is “completely undecided”.

The Carrickfergus man, who finished as the runner-up in last year’s championship by only half-a-point to PBM Ducati team-mate Tommy Bridewell, hopes to remain in BSB this year but says he also has an option to race in the MotoAmerica Superbike series.

Uncertainty remains over PBM’s plans after the death of team owner Paul Bird last September.

Reigning champion Bridewell has left the team and will defend his title as a Honda Racing UK rider.

British Superbike title runner-up Glenn Irwin is weighing up his options for 2024. Picture: David Yeomans Photography

Irwin, though, says his return to challenge for Northern Ireland’s first BSB crown most likely hinges on the possibility of a late deal being ironed out with PBM, even if he has held “conversations” with other team owners.

The 33-year-old told the News Letter: “There is an option to go to America and it’s a great offer, but I also have three kids and it would be a lot to think about.

“I’ve had interest from OMG and talk of a proposed third bike in BSB and I’ve also had dialogue with Philip Neill of TAS, and also with Tim Martin at Mar-Train Racing.

“It’s nice to be in a position where you’ve had a good year and if things were to go the other way with PBM, then maybe there are people there who would take a gamble, increase their team budget by ‘x’ amount and run another rider.

Glenn Irwin has won the past eight Superbike races in a row at the North West 200

“There are options but as of yet I haven’t signed anything for 2024.”

Irwin admits that while a lucrative offer to race in America is appealing, his main target is to win the British Superbike title and extend his unbeaten record of eight Superbike victories at the North West 200.

“The offer to America is very attractive I have to admit but I do really want to win the British Superbike Championship, and hopefully more than once,” he said.

“I also want to continue to dominate the North West 200 Superbike races and everyone knows how much I love the event.

“But right now my future is completely undecided. I hope to remain in BSB but it very much hinges on a late deal if PBM are to continue.