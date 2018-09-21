BSB: Teenage hopeful Scott Swann aiming to round off season on a high in British Motostar class

Teenage prospect Scott Swann is brimming with confidence as he aims to build on his winning momentum to finish the season on a high.

The 15-year-old, who is the son of multiple Irish champion Michael Swann, has now won three races in the British Motostar Championship.

Carrickfergus Academy pupil Scott Swann is third in the British Motostar Championship Standard class with one round remaining at Brands Hatch in October.

Young gun Swann, from Magheramorne, earned a double podium at Cadwell Park last month before making his big breakthrough at Silverstone a few weeks ago, where he won the second race in the Standard class by only 0.003 seconds from Spain’s Victor Rodriguez, who has since put the title beyond doubt.

Spurred on by his maiden success, Swann followed up with a magnificent double on the Swann Racing Honda at Oulton Park last weekend.

The Carrickfergus Academy youngster is now up to third place in the Standard championship, 27 points behind Thomas Strudwick with two races left at Brands Hatch in October.

Swann, who also impressed with an excellent fourth place in the British Talent Cup race at the rained-off Silverstone MotoGP round, said his recent performances have given him a huge confidence boost.

“It’s been really good and the whole year I was wanting to get that podium, so I was really happy to get it done at Cadwell,” he said.

“To be wanting it for so long and then to get two at the same time at Cadwell was amazing, and we also qualified on the front row.

“Then we had the British Talent Cup race at Silverstone and conditions were a bit wet, so I was really happy to get a fourth.

“We were back at Silverstone for the BSB round again and I got my first pole position,” he added.

“We messed up our settings a bit for the first race but in the second race it was just a battle between eight of us. Victor (Rodriguez) left a bit of a gap in front and I just went for it.

“That was my first win, so it was a great feeling. I had a lot more confidence and it pushes you on. “At Oulton, we got pole again and two wins, so I proved to myself that I can do it and now I just want to carry that forward.”

Scott will be in action in the British Talent Cup class at the Assen BSB round next weekend before the final Motostar races at Brands Hatch (October 12-14).

