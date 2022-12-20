The bikes were built by Moneymore’s TAS Racing outfit for 16-time Isle of Man TT winner Hutchinson this season, who rode in the red and white Milwaukee livery at the event in June.

After a long and successful association with Suzuki – which included seven road racing championships, 39 victories and 51 podiums – team owner John Burrows felt the time was right to switch to a different manufacturer next year.

Burrows revealed he had considered purchasing Honda machines for his Dungannon-based squad, but his close links with TAS Racing and the easy access to parts and technical back-up ultimately sealed the deal.

Burrows Engineering/RK Racing team owner John Burrows with his son, Jack - who will again ride in the Moto3 class in the Ulster Superbike Championship next year - and road racer Mike Browne with the new BMW M1000RR for 2023. Picture: Baylon McCaughey

“I felt after the TT this year to progress as a team with Mike we needed to look at other options,” said Burrows.

“I had considered Honda as well as BMW but what swayed us towards BMW was that TAS Racing is based 15 minutes from our base, so the sourcing of parts and back-up is readily available.

“We have bought bikes from Philip Neill [TAS Racing co-owner] in the past and had great success with them, so hopefully this will continue,” added Burrows.

“With BMW Superbike and Superstock machines along with our R6 Yamahas, I feel we have the tools to do a good job in 2023.”

Burrows Engineering/RK Racing team owner John Burrows pictured at Parkanaur College in Dungannon with Mike Browne and the BMW M1000RR Superstock machine he will ride along with a top-spec M1000RR Superbike in 2023. Picture: Baylon McCaughey

The change represents a significant financial commitment and Burrows said he was indebted to Charlotte Richardson of RK Racing and his many loyal sponsors for their continued support.

“To make this change comes at a massive cost,” he said.

“Obviously this would not be possible without the support of our many sponsors, especially Charlotte Richardson of RK Racing – our title sponsor for a fifth year in 2023.

“I’d like to thank Suzuki for the support they have provided to the team over the years – we have had many glorious days.”

Mike Browne in action in the Supersport class on the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing Yamaha R6 at the Isle of Man TT in June.

Cork rider Browne, who turned his season around to win the Irish Supersport and Moto3 titles after breaking both ankles in a crash at the Cookstown 100 in April, said Christmas had come early following confirmation of the switch.

“Switching to BMWs for 2023 is super-exciting – I feel like Santa has come early by having two lovely machines at my disposal for next year,” said Browne.

“I think the Suzuki was a great package but it’s the right time for a change with Suzuki majorly stepping back their racing support.

“The BMWs are obviously a proven package and the right tool I feel for me to go to the next step in my career.

“I can’t wait to start testing the bikes and get to grips with them: it’s been a big incentive for me to really step up my training for next year too.”

The unassuming Irishman finished the season strongly and claimed his maiden victory around the TT Mountain Course in the Lightweight race at the Manx Grand Prix, when he rode a TZ250 Yamaha for the Laylaw Racing team.

