The Burrows Engineering/RK Racing team has parted company from Dominic Herbertson after one season.

Englishman Herbertson joined the Northern Ireland team after the exit of Republic of Ireland rider Mike Browne at the end of last season.

In a statement, the Dungannon-based team said: “Burrows Engineering / RK Racing will not continue their partnership with Dominic Herbertson into 2025.

“The team would like to thank Dom for his efforts in 2024. Together we achieved the team’s second TT podium and first 130mph lap, these being the obvious highlights. We would like to wish Dom well in his future endeavours.

Dominic Herbertson on the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing BMW at the Cookstown 100

“Looking ahead to 2025, we will look at our options over the next few months and our plans will be announced in due course.”

Herbertson began the year with a four-timer at the Cookstown 100 in Co Tyrone which included a Superbike double and victories in the Supersport and Moto3 races.

The 33-year-old earned his first podium at the Isle of Man TT, taking second place in the opening Supertwin race behind Michael Dunlop and Peter Hickman.

He finished ninth in the Superstock race, posting his fastest lap of the Mountain Course at 130.5mph and the first lap in excess of 130mph for the Ulster team at the event.

In his final race for the team at Armoy, Herbertson clinched third in the feature ‘Race of Legends’, which was won by Davey Todd from Phil Crowe.