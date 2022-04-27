Burrows Racing team confirms stand-in riders for Tandragee 100 in place of injured Mike Browne

Herbertson will compete in the Supersport class on the team’s Yamaha R6 after Mike Browne was injured in a crash at the Cookstown 100 on Saturday.

The Cork man sustained two broken ankles and will miss the North West 200 next month, while Browne is also a doubt for the Isle of Man TT.

Czech competitor Michal Dokoupil will also compete in the Dungannon team’s colours in the Moto3 race on a Honda 250 at the Co Armagh event.

Browne has given his blessing to the arrangement as he begins his road to recovery.

Team boss John Burrows said: “Obviously this is a less than ideal situation at the very start of the season. I’m gutted for Mike to have the accident and after three years in the team he has become more like family than just a rider.

“After speaking to him and Charlotte Richardson from RK Racing, and my sponsors this week, I’m going to continue to run the team until Mike is fit again with his approval,” Burrows added.

“I’m still hopeful that he can return for the TT and that is what we are working towards.”

Herbertson said he didn’t have to think twice when the opportunity arose to ride for the team this weekend.

“When John rang me this weekend to offer me his Yamaha R6 machine I didn’t take long to agree,” said Herbertson.

“Obviously it is not under the circumstances anyone would have liked it to be, however John is a massive part of Irish road racing and I will be glad to help him out to keep the team in the paddock.

“I have only done Tandragee one time before, but I know with John’s experience and knowledge I can just jump on his R6 and concentrate on the circuit,” he added.

“It is a good opportunity for more track time alongside my own Superbike and Classic machines which I will be riding this weekend. I just want to say best wishes to Mike on his recovery.”

Dokoupil was equally enthusiastic to avail of the chance to ride the Honda 250 on Saturday.

“I raced with John himself for many years, so when he contacted me to ride his Moto3 on Monday evening I was very grateful he thought of me,” said the popular European rider.

“I love riding the little Moto3 machines as they suit my size and I have ridden one at the Ulster Grand Prix in the past - I cannot wait to get on the bike on Friday now. “Obviously, my best wishes are with Mike for his recovery.”

Burrows previously considered signing Dokoupil 11 years ago.

He said: “I had actually spoken to him in 2011 about the possibility of running him then, and although nothing came of it we have remained friends since.

“He is small and has experience on a Moto3, so he was the ideal choice to stand in for Mike at Tandragee.”