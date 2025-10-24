Pole man Carl Phillips was in a class of his own as he won the opening Superbike race at the Sunflower Trophy races on Friday at Bishopscourt in Co Down.

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Phillips, who had already clinched the Ulster Superbike title before this weekend’s final round, grabbed the lead on the SBT Ireland Kawasaki on the first lap and never looked back, pulling away to win by 6.9s after 10 laps of the 1.824-mile circuit.

On a dry but cold afternoon, a fierce battle unfolded behind the Lisburn man for the runner-up spot, with Korie McGreevy (McAdoo Racing Kawasaki), Eugene McManus (MasterMac Honda), Jonny Campbell (155 Racing BMW) and Dan Brooks (MasterMac Honda) trading places.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The red-hot action kept the fans entertained as the fight for second place went down to the wire, with 2024 USBK champion Jonny Campbell getting the verdict on his BMW after fighting his way through.

Carl Phillips won the opening Superbike race at the Sunflower Trophy meeting at Bishopscourt in Co Down on Friday. (Photo by Rod Neill/Pacemaker Press)

Randalstown’s McManus, making his race debut for BSB team Hawk Racing on the MasterMac Honda, was an impressive third ahead of team-mate and National Superstock 1000 rider Dan Brooks.

McGreevy finished fifth as the warring quartet were covered by one second at the finish, with British Supersport champion Rhys Irwin completing the top six on the Gearlink Bike Performance 15 Suzuki after dominating the earlier Supersport race.

Ross Irwin was seventh on the Magic Bullet Honda ahead of Ryan Gibson (Firewood Supplies BMW).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The final Ulster Superbike race of the year takes place on Saturday along with the blue riband Sunflower Trophy showdown, which will be run over 12 laps.

Adam McLean (56), Cameron Dawson (partially obscured) and Dean McMaster in close company in the Supertwin race at Sunflower Trophy meeting at Bishopscourt. (Photo by Rod Neill/Pacemaker Press)

In the Supertwin class, Adam McLean closed out victory on the Flitwick Motorcycles/SMV Yamaha by 4.7s from Christian Elkin (RB Engineering Kawasaki), with Cameron Dawson finishing third on the PHR Performance Triumph.