Carl Phillips clinches start-to-finish victory in Superbike opener at Sunflower Trophy - Eugene McManus third on Hawk Racing debut
Phillips, who had already clinched the Ulster Superbike title before this weekend’s final round, grabbed the lead on the SBT Ireland Kawasaki on the first lap and never looked back, pulling away to win by 6.9s after 10 laps of the 1.824-mile circuit.
On a dry but cold afternoon, a fierce battle unfolded behind the Lisburn man for the runner-up spot, with Korie McGreevy (McAdoo Racing Kawasaki), Eugene McManus (MasterMac Honda), Jonny Campbell (155 Racing BMW) and Dan Brooks (MasterMac Honda) trading places.
The red-hot action kept the fans entertained as the fight for second place went down to the wire, with 2024 USBK champion Jonny Campbell getting the verdict on his BMW after fighting his way through.
Randalstown’s McManus, making his race debut for BSB team Hawk Racing on the MasterMac Honda, was an impressive third ahead of team-mate and National Superstock 1000 rider Dan Brooks.
McGreevy finished fifth as the warring quartet were covered by one second at the finish, with British Supersport champion Rhys Irwin completing the top six on the Gearlink Bike Performance 15 Suzuki after dominating the earlier Supersport race.
Ross Irwin was seventh on the Magic Bullet Honda ahead of Ryan Gibson (Firewood Supplies BMW).
The final Ulster Superbike race of the year takes place on Saturday along with the blue riband Sunflower Trophy showdown, which will be run over 12 laps.
In the Supertwin class, Adam McLean closed out victory on the Flitwick Motorcycles/SMV Yamaha by 4.7s from Christian Elkin (RB Engineering Kawasaki), with Cameron Dawson finishing third on the PHR Performance Triumph.
British Talent Cup race winner Jack Dunabie led all the way to win the first Moto3 race on his RS Racing Honda 250 from fellow BTC rider and Dungannon teenager Jack Burrows (Burrows/RK Racing Honda 250), who was five seconds behind. Alexander Rowan completed the top three on the Rowan Racing Honda 250.