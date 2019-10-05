Carl Phillips crowned Ulster Superbike champion as final round abandoned following incident at St. Angelo circuit

The final round of the Ulster Superbike Championship at St. Angelo in Enniskillen was called off on Saturday following an incident at the airfield circuit.

A machine left the track after a competitor crashed out and came to rest beside a hot-food van.

Lisburn man Carl Phillips secured the Ulster Superbike title at St Angelo in Enniskillen.

No one was badly hurt in the frightening episode but with a lot of debris needing cleared and rain beginning to set in, the event was abandoned.

Earlier, Lisburn rider Carl Phillips finished third in the Superbike race to clinch the title.

The race was won by Alistair Kirk on the AK/McCurry BMW by over 20 seconds from Ryan Gibson (McCaw Suzuki), with Phillips completing the top three on his stock Suzuki GSX-R1000.

Phillips, who won 11 races this season, went into the weekend with a lead of 20 points over Kirk and did enough to guarantee the championship with his podium finish in the only Superbike race run on the day.

The final Irish short circuit meeting of the season is the prestigious Sunflower Trophy event at Bishopscourt from October 25-26.