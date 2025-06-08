Carl Phillips claimed a double at the fourth round of the SBT Ireland Ulster Superbike Championship on Saturday at Kirkistown in Co Down to move into the title lead.

McAdoo Racing Kawasaki’s Korie McGreevy was ruled out of the meeting following a crash on the final lap of qualifying at the Belfast Club’s ‘Big 3 Series’.

In an update on his Facebook page on Sunday, Ballynahinch man McGreevy said: “Difficult day to take yesterday. Weather conditions were not ideal but we went out and gave it everything to put the Supersport and Superbike on pole.

“Unfortunately during the last lap of qualifying I came off and sustained an injury that kept me out of racing.

Lisburn's Carl Phillips on the J McC Roofing Racing Kawasaki. (Photo by Rod Neill/Pacemaker Press)

“Very disappointed for the team and myself as again the package that I had gave me the best chance for points.”

Lisburn rider Phillips won a wet opening race at the 1.5-mile circuit by 2.6s from reigning champion Jonny Campbell (155 Racing BMW), with Mark Hewitt 7.2s further back on his Dent Boy Ltd BMW.

Phillips’ J McC Racing Kawasaki team-mate Andy Reid was fourth followed by Ross Irwin (Magic Bullet Honda) and Aaron Spence (Sebden Steel/Spence Engineering Honda).

In a dry second race, Phillips had to work hard to keep Campbell at bay, with the duo separated by only 0.197s at the finish.

Reid completed the podium places, 2.24s back, with Ryan Gibson – seventh in the opener – taking fourth on the Gibson Motors BMW.

Dean McMasters (Air NI Kawasaki) and Irwin rounded out the top six.

Phillips leads the Superbike standings after four rounds by 13 points from McGreevy, with Campbell a further 36 back in third spot.

Graeme Irwin won both Supersport races on the Magic Bullet Ducati, getting the better of Jeremy McWilliams (J McC Racing Ducati) in a wet opener by 2.4s and holding off Christian Elkin (DynoCentre NI Yamaha) in the second race by 0.279s on a mostly dry track.

Elkin finished third in the first race with Mark Conlin filling the last rostrum place in the second Crown Prince of Kirkistown race on his Moto Market NRG Ducati).

Irwin now leads the championship by three points from McGreevy.

Caolan Irwin (Burrows Engineering/RK Racing Aprilia) was a double winner in the Supertwin races, beating Kevin Lavery (LMLR Kawasaki) and Christian Elkin (RB Engineering Kawasaki) respectively.